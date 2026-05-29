Atletico Madrid Troll Barcelona With Hilarious Social Media Posts Amid Julian Alvarez Saga

Barcelona’s pursuit of Julian Alvarez has taken an unusual turn after Atletico Madrid used its official social media accounts to mock the transfer speculation linking the Argentina international with a move to Camp Nou.

The exchange comes amid growing reports that Barcelona have opened negotiations for Alvarez and are preparing an improved offer after an initial €100 million proposal failed to satisfy Atletico Madrid. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently stated that Atletico were “not intentioned” to accept Barcelona’s opening valuation, while adding that Alvarez’s camp has made clear the striker wants to leave.

As speculation intensified, Atletico Madrid responded publicly, first denying reports of a formal offer and then launching a series of sarcastic social media posts aimed at Barcelona. The club’s unusual online activity quickly drew attention across Spanish football and highlighted the growing tension surrounding one of the summer’s biggest transfer stories.

Atletico Madrid Mocks FC Barcelona With Fake Transfer Offers

Atletico Madrid began their social media campaign by warning supporters that a statement was coming.

The club posted: “In a few minutes, we will publish a statement about a relevant matter that is generating numerous pieces of disinformation.”

Shortly afterward, Atletico shared an edited image of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal wearing an Atletico shirt while parodying Fabrizio Romano’s famous transfer catchphrase.

“HERE WE GO! We have sent a fax to @FCBarcelona_es with our transfer offer: 4 tickets for tomorrow’s Bad Bunny concert, an annual subscription to ABC, and a bag of sunflower seeds. We eagerly await the response to prepare the ‘announce’.”

The Spanish club then continued the joke with another fake offer involving Barcelona midfielder Pedri.

“HERE WE GO! For this second offer we’ve had a problem, we’ve run out of tickets for tomorrow’s concert, so we improve the previous proposal with 6 for the one on Sunday.”

Atletico later escalated the satire with a third post.

“HERE WE GO! And to complete the 3×1, we’ve gotten all carried away and we’re going to throw the little house out the window: the player arrives on loan for a season and in exchange we loan out Tom Ford and Smith with no option to buy. An offer impossible to refuse.”

The posts were clearly aimed at the widespread transfer reports surrounding Alvarez and Barcelona’s pursuit of the striker.

Atletico’s English-language account also added another message emphasizing how easily transfer rumors and edited images can spread online.

“And remember, it took us just five minutes to create this fake post.”

Julian Alvarez Transfer Rumors Continue Despite Atletico Madrid Denials

The social media response followed strong comments from Atletico Madrid regarding speculation over Alvarez’s future.

Club officials have repeatedly denied that a formal agreement is close and have maintained that the forward is not available for transfer.

According to reports cited by Mundo Deportivo, an Atletico source said: “Just another lie.”

The source added: “We won’t accept it, because Julian is not for sale.”

Earlier statements from Atletico also criticized the constant rumors linking the Argentine forward with Barcelona.

Club representatives stated that there had been no offer and no meeting regarding the player, while defending Alvarez’s conduct throughout the process.

Fabrizio Romano stated that Barcelona’s €100 million proposal opened “official negotiations” between the clubs, although Atletico rejected the valuation.

Romano also wrote that Alvarez’s camp has been clear about the player’s intentions and that the striker wants to leave.

Barcelona are now being linked with a possible improved proposal, with journalist Veronica Brunati reporting that the Catalan club could increase its package to €135 million, including variables.

For now, Atletico Madrid continues to publicly reject the transfer speculation while using humor to make their point. However, with Barcelona expected to return to negotiations and Alvarez remaining one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe, the story appears far from over.