Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence on football hasn’t disappeared with age. If anything, the debate surrounding his legacy shows just how powerful a personal brand can become, even when the conversation shifts from history to the current Ballon d’Or debate.

Euan Jones, Digital PR Specialist at Casinos.com, recently made that point while discussing Ronaldo’s position in a poll comparing the greatest Ballon d’Or-winning seasons.

“Ronaldo’s position in this poll highlights the power of a personal brand built consistently over time,” Jones said. “His 2008 season was defined by extraordinary performances, but its lasting place in football culture is also tied to the identity he has built throughout his career.”

This point is one worth paying attention to. Ronaldo’s 2008 campaign was outstanding on its own merits, as he scored 42 goals in all competitions and helped Manchester United win both the Premier League and Champions League. But his subsequent career has also reinforced the image of a player who consistently delivers on the biggest stages.

The latest debate is another reminder that football’s biggest individual honors aren’t discussed in a vacuum. While stats tell part of the story, the narrative fuels this year’s Ballon d’Or debate.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brand Continues to Shape His Legacy

Ronaldo has spent nearly two decades building a reputation that extends well beyond his goal-scoring record. His relentless pursuit of individual milestones, his collection of major trophies, and his rivalry with Lionel Messi have made him one of football’s most recognizable figures.

That’s what his brand has been built upon.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy doesn’t hinge on championships. It depends on his individual achievements overshadowing the relative shortcomings, especially on the international stage.

That reputation can influence how supporters evaluate his achievements. When fans revisit Ronaldo’s 2008 Ballon d’Or-winning season, they’re not simply judging 12 months of football. They’re also considering everything that followed: his success at Real Madrid, his continued dominance with Portugal and his ability to remain relevant across different generations.

The current all-time poll offers a striking example. Ronaldo’s 2008 season was leading the public vote with 75% of the votes in the latest reported standings on October 20, well ahead of Messi’s 2012 campaign at 9%. Those figures are provisional, but the gap highlights the strength of Ronaldo’s appeal.

That doesn’t mean branding can replace sporting achievement. Ronaldo’s 2008 season was genuinely exceptional. Rather, his personal brand gives that achievement a lasting place in football culture.

Considering that the curtain is falling on Cristiano Ronaldo’s career, one more Ballon d’Or would seal his legacy.

Lionel Messi Still Has a Strong Case in Ballon d’Or Debate

Ronaldo might be leading the historical poll, but Messi remains a formidable counterargument. The Argentine has won a record eight Ballon d’Or trophies, and his 2012 campaign remains one of the most extraordinary individual seasons the sport has seen. He scored 91 goals across club and international football that calendar year.

Messi also has a compelling recent chapter to his story. He helped Inter Miami win the 2025 MLS Cup, earned another MLS MVP award and led Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final. Those accomplishments helped secure his nomination for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

There is an important distinction, however: the current Ballon d’Or award and the public poll comparing historic winning seasons are separate contests. Ronaldo is not on the 2026 award shortlist, so the poll does not offer him a route to another Ballon d’Or trophy this year.

Still, Messi’s achievements demonstrate why this rivalry continues to command attention. Ronaldo has the momentum in this particular vote, but Messi’s legacy is hardly diminished.

Ultimately, Jones’s point stands: greatness is built through performance, but remembered through the stories people continue telling. Few rivalries illustrate that better than Ronaldo versus Messi.