BG Pathum United vs Aston Villa Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

BG Pathum United hosted Aston Villa FC on Tuesday in an international pre-season friendly at the True BG Stadium in Thailand. The BG Pathum United vs Aston Villa clash formed part of Villa’s 2026 Asia Tour and gave Unai Emery another opportunity to assess his squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

After opening the tour with a 3-1 victory over the Indonesia All Stars, Villa continued to rotate their lineup, while BG Pathum United aimed to test themselves against top-level European opposition in front of their home supporters. The BG Pathum United vs Aston Villa encounter also provided valuable minutes for several young Villa players as preparations for the 2026-27 campaign continued.

BG Pathum United vs Aston Villa Team News

Aston Villa continued to manage the workload of several first-team players during their tour of Asia. Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martínez remained unavailable following international commitments, allowing younger players and squad members to feature prominently.

BG Pathum United looked to make home advantage count, with recent signing Tomoyuki Doi expected to lead the attack against the Premier League visitors.

Match Details and How to Watch

The friendly kicked off at True BG Stadium in Pathum Thani as part of Aston Villa’s pre-season preparations. Supporters worldwide could watch live on VillaTV, while fans in Thailand could follow the match on the BG Sports YouTube channel.