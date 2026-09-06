The Story So Far: Where the Bundesliga Stands After Round 2

Two matchdays into the new Bundesliga season, and the early storylines are already taking shape. The smallest club in the league sits on maximum points, the champions have been held goalless, and a cluster of sides are still searching for their first goal. The table is taking shape in unexpected ways, and the narratives are worth following closely.

Elversberg’s Dream Start Steals the Early Spotlight

SV Elversberg, the Bundesliga’s tiniest club by far, remain the standout story after two rounds. The Saarland side have six points from two games and have racked up seven goals. Their latest statement came in a wild 4-3 victory at Borussia Mönchengladbach, completed by a stoppage-time winner. After also beating Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 on the opening weekend, the newly promoted side have shown both fight and clinical finishing. For a club many expected to struggle for survival, starting the season with maximum points is the clearest early narrative in German football.

Bayern’s First Real Stutter

Bayern Munich opened the campaign with a dominant win but were then held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Schalke. The result ended a long scoring streak and cost them the top spot for the first time in a long while. Vincent Kompany rotated his side and created chances, yet Schalke’s organized defense and inspired goalkeeping denied them. Four points from two games is far from a crisis, but the goalless afternoon in Gelsenkirchen was a rare early reminder that even the champions can be frustrated.

The Goal-Shy Strugglers at the Bottom

At the other end of the table, the concern is more immediate. Hamburger SV have played two matches and still have zero goals to their name after two heavy defeats. Schalke and Paderborn are also yet to score, though both at least have a point from respective goalless draws. Mönchengladbach sit on zero points after two losses and look short on confidence. Early season form can shift quickly, but the inability to find the net already looks like a worrying pattern for several clubs.

High-Scoring Sides and Emerging Contenders

While some teams can’t buy a goal, others are finding the net freely. Elversberg and Augsburg lead the way with seven, while Freiburg and Dortmund have also started brightly and sit among the early leaders. Dortmund showed character by coming from behind to win at Hoffenheim. Meanwhile, Augsburg have managed two 3-goal victories over Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt which sees them along the table leaders. Also worth noting that Mainz are the only Bundesliga side not to concede a goal so far in the campaign. The contrast between the free-scoring sides and those still looking to shake the net is one of the clearest themes after only two rounds.

The Bundesliga rarely stays predictable for long, and the opening fortnight has already delivered surprises. Elversberg’s fairytale start, Bayern’s first dropped points, and the cluster of goalless sides at the bottom have given the season its early identity. Next weekend brings an immediate test of those narratives, as two of the early pace-setters face major tests: Augsburg welcome Bayer Leverkusen while Elversberg host Bayern Munich at home.