Barcelona Reveals Camp Nou Construction Timeline Ahead of 2029 Champions League Final

Barcelona has provided its clearest roadmap yet for finishing the Spotify Camp Nou renovation, including another temporary move to Montjuïc while the stadium’s massive new roof is installed. The latest timeline calls for Barcelona to spend the rest of the 2026-27 season at its partially renovated home before returning temporarily to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys from June 2027 through January 2028.

The eventual destination is a dramatically expanded Camp Nou capable of holding around 105,000 spectators. The timing is particularly significant because UEFA has awarded the stadium the 2029 Champions League final, meaning Barcelona now has a firm showcase date waiting at the end of the renovation journey.

Camp Nou Renovation Timeline and Capacity

Camp Nou currently operates with capacity of around 62,000, but Barcelona expects that number to rise during the 2026-27 campaign as additional sections of the stadium become available. By the end of the season, the club is projecting approximately 75,000 spectators, allowing the team to remain at its historic home throughout the campaign.

That will be followed by the most disruptive phase still to come. Once the 2026-27 season ends, Barcelona plans to return to Montjuïc while the roof structure is installed at Camp Nou. Club treasurer Ferran Olivé said the move is expected to run from June 2027 until January 2028, although the roof itself could be completed as early as November. Barcelona is building additional time into its planning in case the complicated construction process takes longer.

Roof Work Forces One More Barcelona Move

The roof is the final major structural piece of the redevelopment and one of the most technically difficult parts of the entire project. Its installation will require the first team to leave Camp Nou again, meaning Barcelona fans face one final spell at Montjuïc after returning to the renovated stadium in November 2025.

Once the roof work is completed, Barcelona expects to return to Camp Nou with approximately 95,000 seats available during the second half of the 2027-28 season. The remaining work would then be completed during the following summer, allowing the fully operational stadium to open for the 2028-29 campaign with its projected capacity of around 105,000.

The schedule is considerably later than the original plans for the project, but the club is now working toward a sequence that gives supporters a clearer picture of what is ahead. Barcelona’s members also approved a new €510 million financing package Saturday, including €300 million earmarked to complete the stadium and a further €210 million in media-backed financing to help cover the financial impact of the delays.

Camp Nou’s Biggest Test Comes in 2029

The end goal is about more than simply getting Barcelona back into a finished stadium. UEFA has selected Camp Nou to host the 2029 Champions League final, which gives the renovated ground a major deadline and a potentially spectacular first major European showcase.

Barcelona has already returned to its traditional home, but supporters are still watching construction continue around them. The process will involve higher capacities, another temporary relocation and additional financing before the final pieces are in place.

The reward is supposed to be one of the world’s largest and most modern soccer stadiums, with 105,000 seats and a roof covering the entire ground. For Barcelona, the next two years will be about getting there without another major delay. By the time the Champions League final arrives in 2029, the long Camp Nou reconstruction saga is expected to be finished.