Canada Soccer has signed head coach Jesse Marsch to a four-year contract extension. Marsch is set to oversee the CanMNT through the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Canada is preparing for an exciting period in its soccer history. Along with Mexico and the United States, Canada will serve as a host nation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Fans from around the world will attend matches in Toronto and Vancouver as the country aims to continue growing domestic interest in the sport.

The CanMNT had continued to evolve under Marsch’s leadership. Since Marsch was appointed head coach, the CanMNT has climbed as high as 26th in FIFA’s global rankings.

The Canadians also shocked the soccer world with their strong performance at the 2024 Copa America tournament. There, Canada reached the semi-finals, losing 2-0 to eventual champions Argentina.

Canada will kick off its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Jun. 12, when they host Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium.

Canada Soccer Announce Contract Extension for Jesse Marsch

Canada Soccer announced Jesse Marsch’s four-year contract extension ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Marsch has had a strong impact on the program so far.

The CanMNT head coach has also increased the quality of the talent pool through his recruitment of dual-national players. Marsch has also kept an eye on the Canadian Premier League, which has given young players an opportunity to gain exposure.

Canada Soccer President Peter Augruso expressed his support for Marsch and the work he has done so far.

“Jesse [Marsch] has been an outstanding leader for Canada Soccer from the moment he stepped in our program – including as a broader ambassador for the game who has engaged with our PTSOs, Canadian coaches, and the larger soccer community across the country. We look forward to continuing the journey with Jesse leading our Men’s National Team,” Augruso said in a press release.

“Jesse’s contribution as our men’s national team coach has been exceptional, both on and off the field, Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue said in a press release. “He’s instilled a clear identity and raised the competitive bar for our team. We look forward to charting a longer-term course with Jesse as the head coach of our men’s program and thank the donor who are supporting his reappointment.”

Marsch Reacts to Four-Year Contract Extension with Canada Soccer

Marsch expressed gratitude to Canada Soccer for his four-year contract extension, as it signifies they are committed to his vision.

With more Canadian players finding success in Europe, the future is bright for the men’s program. The CanMNT head coach is excited to continue developing world-class talent beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“From day one, I’ve felt a deep connection to this team, to this country, and to the direction of the program. I believe Canada has tremendous potential with this generation of players and look forward to seeing the development of soccer across the country,” Marsch said in a press release. “I’m thrilled to make a longer-term commitment here, to helping develop this program for years, and continuing to push this group to the highest level.”