Canada vs Ireland Live Today Could Expose a Costly Problem Before the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Canada versus Ireland live today offers the Canadian men’s national soccer team one last chance to prepare ahead of co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The international friendly will be played at a sold-out Stade Saputo in Montreal and serves as Canada’s last home match before the tournament begins.

Head coach Jesse Marsch views the game as a crucial test as he continues fine-tuning his squad for the biggest event in the country’s soccer history. Canada enters the match on a seven-game unbeaten run, while Ireland arrives unbeaten in its last five matches.

With the World Cup only days away, Canada vs Ireland live today carries extra importance as both teams look to build confidence and momentum ahead of their next competitive challenges.

Canada vs Ireland Live Today Team News and Predicted Lineup

Canada vs Ireland live today comes at a key moment for the home side. Jesse Marsch will use the match to assess players and tactics before naming his preferred World Cup lineup.

Much of the Canada vs Ireland team news focuses on captain Alphonso Davies. The Bayern Munich defender is being rested as a precaution after suffering a minor muscle strain in training. His absence could lead to changes in the Canada vs Ireland lineup as Marsch evaluates the depth available across the squad.

Canada enters today’s Canada vs Ireland match in strong form, having gone seven consecutive games without defeat. The team has also made home matches difficult for opponents and will look to continue that trend in Montreal.

Ireland arrives with confidence as well. Under Heimir Hallgrímsson, the visitors are unbeaten in five straight matches and have become a well-organized defensive team. Ireland failed to qualify for the World Cup, but the squad will see the Canada vs Ireland match as a chance to earn a notable result against one of the tournament hosts.

Canada vs Ireland Stats, Prediction, and Head-to-Head Record

The Canada vs Ireland stats show two teams entering the match with impressive unbeaten streaks. Canada has gone seven games without a loss, while Ireland is unbeaten in five matches.

Canada has recorded three straight clean sheets in home friendlies. The FIFA rankings place Canada 31st in the world and Ireland 76th, creating a 45-place gap between the teams.

The Canada vs Ireland head-to-head record is remarkably short. The two men’s national teams have met only once before. That meeting came in 1981, when Canada secured a 2-1 victory in a friendly tournament.

While the men’s teams rarely face each other, recent sporting contests between the countries have added interest to the rivalry. Canada’s women’s team defeated Ireland 2-1 at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and Canada’s cricket team recorded a memorable victory over Ireland at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The Canada vs Ireland prediction discussion centers on Canada’s strong home form against Ireland’s disciplined defensive approach. Both teams have avoided defeat entering this match, which should lead to an evenly matched battle.

Canada vs Ireland Live Stream, TV Channel, and Kickoff Time

Fans searching for the Canada vs Ireland live stream have several viewing options worldwide. In Canada, English-language coverage will air on TSN and OneSoccer, while RDS provides Fren ch-language commentary.

Viewers in the United States can watch through Fox Sports platforms and Fubo. Irish fans can follow Canada vs Ireland live today on RTÉ2 or through the RTÉ Player. In the United Kingdom, Premier Sports holds broadcast rights.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, SuperSport will carry Canada vs Ireland live. ESPN and Disney+ will broadcast the match across much of Latin America and the Caribbean. Optus Sport will show the game in Australia, while Sky Sport will provide coverage in New Zealand.

The Canada vs Ireland kickoff time is 7:30 p.m. local time in Montreal (EDT). Viewers can follow Canada vs Ireland via regional broadcast partners across different territories.

Canada vs Ireland today serves as the final home test before the World Cup begins. Fans searching for the Canada vs Ireland prediction, lineup updates, and live coverage will be watching closely to see whether Canada can extend its unbeaten run heading into the biggest tournament in its history.