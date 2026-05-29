Canada Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Canada has announced its full 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the third time the country has qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Canada, along with the United States and Mexico, is co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup and has received automatic qualification for the tournament. Canada has never advanced past the World Cup group stage and is still searching for its first tournament win.

The head coach of the Canadians is Jesse Marsch. Canadian soccer legends did the squad announcement. The captain and star player of the team is Alphonso Davies. The 25-year-old Bayern Munich star is a key player for the team, competing at the highest level of European soccer. All-time top goalscorer Jonathan David is another very important player in the squad. The Juventus forward netted 39 goals for the Canadians. Other key players are Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal), Jacob Shaffelburg (LAFC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto), and rising star Promise David (Union Saint-Gilloise).

Full Squad Canada For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Dayne St. Clair (Inter Miami), Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City), Owen Goodman (Barnsley)

Defenders: Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Derek Cornelius (Rangers), Richie Laryea (Toronto), Niko Sigur (Hadjuk Split), Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire), Luc de Fougerolles (Dender), Moïse Bombito (OGC Nice), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough)

Midfielders: Stephen Eustáquio (LAFC), Ismaël Koné (Sassuolo), Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal CF), Mathieu Choinière (LAFC), Ali Ahmed (Norwich City), Nathan Saliba (Anderlecht), Liam Millar (Hull City), Marcelo Flores (UANL), Jacob Shaffelburg (LAFC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto)

Forwards: Jonathan David (Juventus), Cyle Larin (Southampton), Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal CF), Promise David (Union Saint-Gilloise)

Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Canada mostly played friendly matches. Since they were automatically qualified, they didn’t have to participate in any qualification to enter the tournament. They did participate in three major tournaments leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In 2023, they reached the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, losing to the United States in a penalty shootout.

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In 2024, they reached the semi-finals of the Copa América. They lost to the later winners, Argentina. Last year, they co-hosted the CONCACAF Gold Cup with the United States, where they got eliminated after a penalty shootout against Guatemala. So far this year, Canada has played two games. At home in Toronto, they drew against both Iceland and Tunisia. The Canadians will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history.

2026 FIFA World Cup

Canada will play their matches in Group B. The Canadians open their World Cup on June 12 in Toronto, Ontario, where they will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina. Six days later, they take on Qatar in Vancouver, BC. For their final group stage match, they stay in Vancouver to take on Switzerland on June 24. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Canada Schedule