Beloved CanMNT Legend Dwayne De Rosario Joins Forces with LinkSports

Former CanMNT star Dwayne De Rosario has joined forces with LinkSports to help provide a pipeline to professional soccer. De Rosario hopes to give back to the game by shining a light on underprivileged youth.

De Rosario has a strong reputation within the soccer community in Canada. He continues to be a consistent supporter of initiatives to help grow the sport. LinkSports is a platform with similarities to LinkedIn, where players can connect with others in the sport.

The platform also includes a crowdfunding element that allows players to earn money through guest contributions as well as sponsorships. As a result, supporters can donate to a player and be part of their soccer journey.

“LinkSports tries to bridge the gap and create more opportunities for kids that may not be seen or heard,” De Rosario told The Game Plan. “The cost of organized sports is getting more and more to where kids who are like myself, growing up in these inner city communities, are missing out because they just don’t have access due to lack of funding and lack of resources.”

He continued:

“LinkSports creates a platform where these players can showcase their talent and generate revenue for themselves as well, which is something that I really like,” De Rosario said. “People could donate to them and they could buy new gear, new equipment that will help them to.”

CanMNT Legend Dwayne De Rosario Praises LinkSports’ Platform

CanMNT legend Dwayne De Rosario also praised LinkSports‘ platform, particularly in connected sporting directors and coaches to players.

Players with accounts on the platform can receive constructive feedback designed to help them improve. The knowledge gained could help guide them on the right path.

“Their technique and their skills are going to be reviewed and they’ll also be given pointers in terms of what they need to do to improve. De Rosario told The Game Plan. “This kind of platform is unique. As you know, everything has gone to social media now, so to be in an environment, a cutting edge technology like LinkSports, I think we’re ahead of the curve.”

‘DeRo’ also highlighted the platform’s crowdfunding as a way to encourage players to continue their development.

“To be able to sponsor a kid or give him some money where they can turn it into a business opportunity, I think it’s inspiring our next generation,” he said. “For us, it’s more important that they’re getting supported and that they continue to do something that they’re passionate about and that the love.”

Founder Neissan Monadjem Discusses Goals for the Platform

LinkSports founder Neissan Monadjem also discussed his goals for the platform. He pointed to research showing that rising costs have driven many youth out of sports.

Monadjem said the platform aims to provide resources and use data to give youth players the opportunity to follow in De Rosario’s footsteps.

“We are a platform that helps talent to be visible no matter where they are and to get a small sponsorship every month,” Monadjem told The Game Plan. “That will help them in their careers and eventually education as well. That’s what we are working on now. To have the best players on the roster receiving sponsorship and scholarship.”