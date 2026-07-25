How to Watch Celtic FC vs AC Milan Live Stream: Will Christian Pulisic Play?

Celtic FC will play the final match of their preseason slate on Saturday, and they’ve saved the biggest name for last. AC Milan, winners of seven European Cups, arrives at Celtic Park for a club friendly that doubles as the last tune-up before Celtic opens the Scottish Premiership season against Dundee on Aug. 3.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. local time in both Scotland and across the United Kingdom, which translates to 10 a.m. ET and 7 a.m. PT in the United States, and 4 p.m. CEST in Italy.

There is no traditional linear television option for the friendly. CelticPlayer, the club’s own streaming platform, carries the match worldwide, including for American viewers, with beIN Sports Connect, DAZN and Sky Sport Calcio picking up the broadcast in Australia, Belgium and Italy, respectively.

Celtic Projected Starting XI (4-3-3) — Subject to change Pos Player GK Viljami Sinisalo RB Colby Donovan CB Cameron Carter-Vickers CB Liam Scales LB Adam Murray CM Callum McGregor CM Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain CM Arne Engels RW James Forrest AM Luke McCowan ST Camilo Durán

Christian Pulisic’s Injury Leaves Him Out for AC Milan

Christian Pulisic won’t be part of Rúben Amorim’s first match in charge of the Rossoneri. The American forward suffered a bone bruise and a microfracture to his tibia and fibula during the United States men’s national team’s round-of-16 elimination at the World Cup, an injury that will sideline him for several weeks rather than months, according to CBS Sports.

Amorim, hired away from Manchester United after Milan’s collapse down the Serie A table last season, has already outlined a plan for the winger once he’s healthy.

“Pulisic is a highly talented player, but unfortunately, he got injured again,” Amorim said, as quoted by CBS Sports. “I have an idea of where I want to see him play — on the left as an inverted winger.”

Pulisic isn’t the only World Cup participant sitting Saturday out. Mike Maignan, Pervis Estupiñán, Koni De Winter, Adrien Rabiot, Ardon Jashari, Luka Modrić, Rafael Leão, Alexis Saelemaekers and Santiago Giménez are all expected to stay on the sideline. New arrival Gonçalo Ramos, an $84 million signing, remains on vacation, though fellow summer additions Mario Gila and Francesco Camarda could debut in Rossoneri stripes.

AC Milan Projected Starting XI (3-4-2-1) — Subject to change Pos Player GK Pietro Terracciano CB Strahinja Pavlović CB Fikayo Tomori CB Mario Gila RWB Zachary Athekame CM Yunus Musah CM Ismaël Bennacer LWB Davide Bartesaghi RW Samuel Chukwueze AM Ruben Loftus-Cheek ST Christopher Nkunku

Celtic Still Searching for a Preseason Win Before Dundee

Martin O’Neill’s club has yet to win a preseason match, drawing Middlesbrough and Shelbourne while getting routed by Sporting CP. Attendance has been part of the story too, with roughly 5,000 supporters showing up for the Middlesbrough draw amid ongoing fan frustration over the board’s transfer business.

O’Neill pointed to economics rather than apathy.

“It’s pretty expensive to come to games now,” O’Neill said, as quoted by GlasgowWorld. “We’ve got a game against AC Milan next week, so if some people are coming to both games, that’s a lot of money.”

Camilo Durán, Celtic’s lone permanent signing of the summer, scored the equalizer against Middlesbrough and looks set to lead the line again. Cameron Carter-Vickers, back from a ruptured ACL, played an hour in that match and should feature further here, while World Cup returnees Alistair Johnston, Kieran Tierney, Auston Trusty and Yang Hyun-jun are all available. Daizen Maeda, reportedly closing in on a move to Ipswich Town, will not play.

The two clubs have met 12 times, with Milan winning eight, Celtic winning once and three matches ending level. Milan will head to Australia to face Inter Milan next before matches against Chelsea and Manchester United round out their preseason ahead of a Serie A opener at Torino on Aug. 23.