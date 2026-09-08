UEFA Champions League: Tuesday, Sept. 8 Preview and Predictions

The 2026-27 Champions League is finally here. After months of domestic buildup and qualifying drama, the league phase kicks off tonight with a full slate of intriguing openers. New managers, rebuilt squads, and familiar rivalries all collide as Europe’s elite return to the biggest stage. Here are the predictions for all six matches on opening night.

Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa (18:45 CET / 12:45pm ET)

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-0 Aston Villa

Brugge look settled and sharp at home, while Villa are still piecing together a heavily changed squad under Unai Emery. The Belgians have started the season with real defensive discipline and a strong record of scoring freely on European nights at the Jan Breydelstadion. Villa, meanwhile, are still looking to score their first goal of the Premier League season and sit 17th in the Premier League table early on. Emery’s side usually raise their level in Europe, but the current gap in fluency and Brugge’s home organization should be enough for a controlled win and a clean sheet.

AEK Athens vs. LASK (18:45 CET / 12:45pm ET)

Prediction: AEK Athens 3-1 LASK

AEK are flying high. They’ve looked clinical in front of goal, solid at the back, and clearly enjoy playing in front of their own crowd. LASK produced a memorable comeback against Celtic to get here, but they remain an open side that concedes regularly on the road. The Greek champions have the better balance right now and should have too much quality and intensity for the Austrian debutants over 90 minutes.

FC Porto vs. Manchester City (21:00 CET / 3:00pm ET)

Prediction: Porto 1-3 Manchester City

Porto’s perfect domestic start has come against limited opposition, and they’re missing important defensive and midfield options. City, by contrast, have looked efficient under Pep Guardiola and still possess the cutting edge of Erling Haaland. The visitors have historically handled this fixture well and should have the quality to control the game and punish Porto’s absences more than once.

Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan (21:00 CET / 3:00pm ET)

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Inter Milan

Madrid arrive with midfield absences and a genuinely stunning hangover: José Mourinho’s perfect start to his second spell in charge ended with a shock 1-0 loss at Real Betis, capped by Kylian Mbappé missing a stoppage-time penalty. Inter are perfect in Serie A and full of attacking confidence after a run of clean, efficient results. The history between these two clubs leans heavily toward the hosts, yet the current form and squad situations point to an open, high-quality contest in which both sides find the net more than once.

Lille vs. Real Betis (21:00 CET / 3:00pm ET)

Prediction: Lille 1-0 Real Betis

Both teams have been organized and relatively low-scoring early in the season. Lille remain unbeaten under their new coach Davide Ancelotti and are solid at home. Betis showed real character in their upset over Real Madrid this weekend, with substitute Troy Parrott scoring the winner and goalkeeper Álvaro Valles denying Mbappé from the spot — but they’re still finding their feet on the road and missing a couple of attacking options after that emotional result. This feels like a tight, low-event game that the French side edges by a single goal.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Villarreal (21:00 CET / 3:00pm ET)

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Villarreal

Dortmund are on a three-match domestic winning streak (League and cup) and have already shown they can put this Villarreal side to the sword. The Spanish outfit are still searching for their first victory of the season and have looked leaky at the back. Even with a few defensive absences for the hosts, the home attacking threat and Signal Iduna Park atmosphere should prove too much for a struggling Villarreal.

Matchday 1 stretches across three days, so there are still six more matches to come tomorrow night. For the full rundown of TV channels, streaming options, and kickoff times for every match this week, here’s our complete viewing guide.