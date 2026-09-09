UEFA Champions League: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Preview and Predictions

The 2026-27 Champions League league phase rolls into its second night with another heavy slate of fixtures. After a dramatic opening evening that produced upsets, open games, and plenty of goals, Wednesday brings Barcelona’s return, a tough trip for Arsenal, and several sides looking to make an early statement. Domestic form has already shown it can travel into Europe, but so can early-season fragility. Here are the predictions for all six matches.

Barcelona vs. Feyenoord (18:45 CET / 12:45 PM ET)

Prediction: Barcelona 4-1 Feyenoord

Barcelona have been ruthless in La Liga, scoring 17 goals in four wins and looking sharp under Hansi Flick, capped by a 5-0 win over Valencia last weekend. Feyenoord arrive unbeaten domestically and capable of scoring, but their defensive absences and the step up in quality at Camp Nou should prove decisive. Expect the Catalans to control the tempo and punish the Dutch side repeatedly while still conceding once through their high line.

Stuttgart vs. Viking (18:45 CET / 12:45 PM ET)

Prediction: Stuttgart 3-1 Viking

Stuttgart have mixed results so far but scored freely in their recent Bundesliga win and enjoy a strong home record. Viking are making their Champions League debut after a solid qualifying run and sit high in the Norwegian table, yet the gap in experience and squad depth remains clear. Both teams tend to be involved in open contests, so a narrow home win with goals at both ends feels the most realistic outcome.

Napoli vs. Arsenal (21:00 CET / 3:00 PM ET)

Prediction: Napoli 1-2 Arsenal

Arsenal are perfect domestically and have looked solid on the road. Napoli, under Massimiliano Allegri, have already shown defensive vulnerability and are missing key figures including Scott McTominay, who’s recovering from a heart procedure. The hosts can still create chances at the Maradona, but Arsenal’s organization and attacking options should be enough to start their campaign with an away win in a competitive contest.

Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid (21:00 CET / 3:00 PM ET)

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Atlético Madrid

Liverpool finally registered their first Premier League win under Andoni Iraola, a 2-0 victory at Ipswich powered by a quick Alexander Isak brace, and have scored consistently of late. Atlético’s recent form is a real concern — they were beaten 3-0 by Athletic Bilbao last weekend and have conceded six goals in their last three matches, a far cry from the defensively secure sides Diego Simeone usually builds. The home crowd and Liverpool’s front-line threat tip a tight, high-intensity game in the hosts’ favor.

PSG vs. Slovan Bratislava (21:00 CET / 3:00 PM ET)

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Slovan Bratislava

PSG have been uneven in Ligue 1 but remain the reigning champions with far superior quality. Slovan Bratislava have struggled for consistency away from home and face a huge step up in Paris. Even if Luis Enrique rotates, the gap in individual talent and European experience should produce a controlled home win without unnecessary drama.

Sporting CP vs. Galatasaray — 3:00 PM ET

Prediction: Sporting CP 2-1 Galatasaray

Sporting have found strong domestic rhythm, most recently cruising to a 2-0 win over Nacional, and arrive with a clean bill of health. Galatasaray will be without star striker Victor Osimhen, who came off injured over the weekend after scoring six goals already this season — a real blow for a Turkish side that’s otherwise off to a hot 3-1-0 domestic start. Sporting’s home form and greater overall balance should secure the points, though Galatasaray retain enough quality to score once on the break.

Matchday 1 continues to deliver excitement. Upsets remain possible, domestic momentum does travel, and open games are more common than many previews allow for. Thursday brings the final six fixtures of the opening round.

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