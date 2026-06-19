USA vs Australia Final Injury Report: Christian Pulisic’s Status Remains Unclear Ahead of Kickoff

Christian Pulisic remains the biggest injury question for the U.S. men’s national team ahead of its Group D World Cup match against Australia on June 19.

While Australia has a clean injury report, the USMNT star suffered a calf injury during the team’s 4-1 victory over Paraguay in its tournament opener and has been unable to fully participate in training throughout the week. With both teams sitting atop the Group D standings, Pulisic’s status remains one of the major storylines heading into Friday’s matchup at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Christian Pulisic Injury Update Leaves USMNT Awaiting Final Decision

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Pulisic was one of the standout performers in the United States’ opening win over Paraguay before exiting at halftime after taking a kick to his left calf.

Since the injury, the 27-year-old has been limited to gym work and individual field sessions while wearing a protective sleeve over the injured area.

USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino provided an update during his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“He’s evolving. He’s much better from Friday,” Pochettino told reporters. “We will see. If he is not available for tomorrow, he will be available for the next game.”

Pochettino also praised the captain’s efforts to return as quickly as possible.

“When this type of thing happens, always it’s painful. Christian is strong and with a great mentality,” Pochettino added. “He’s doing a fantastic effort to try and be ready as soon as possible.”

Following the latest training sessions, the United States has not confirmed whether Pulisic will be available against Australia.

Christian Pulisic Remains Optimistic About Calf Injury

After leaving the Paraguay match, Pulisic expressed confidence that the injury would not become a long-term issue.

“Bit of a kick in the first half, so I’m really hoping that it’s nothing,” Pulisic told reporters after the game. “Taking a little bit of precaution today, but I’m hoping I’ll be fine.”

The USMNT captain added, “Just the back of my leg, sort of my calf area, but I’ve had similar things before, and staying positive. I don’t think it’s anything.”

Pochettino revealed after the match that the decision to make the substitution was made quickly.

“Hope it’s not a big issue,” Pochettino said during his postgame news conference, noting the coaching staff was working through a late decision regarding the halftime change.

USMNT Has Several Options if Christian Pulisic Cannot Play

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The United States enters Friday’s match with three points after defeating Paraguay, giving Pochettino flexibility if he chooses to rest Pulisic.

If the veteran attacker is unavailable, several players could step into a larger role.

Tim Weah, who appeared off the bench against Paraguay, is one option. Gio Reyna is another possibility after scoring a late goal during an impressive substitute appearance in the opener.

Alejandro Zendejas, Haji Wright, and Brenden Aaronson are also available after not appearing against Paraguay. Zendejas and Aaronson offer attacking qualities that could help replace some of the pressure Pulisic typically puts on opposing defenses.

Australia enters the match with a clean injury report, while the United States continues to monitor Pulisic’s condition.

How to Watch USA vs Australia

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The Group D match between the United States and Australia will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The match will air on FOX and stream through the FOX One App. Spanish-language coverage will be available on Telemundo and Peacock.

USA 2026 World Cup Schedule

June 12: USA def. Paraguay, 4-1

June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET, Lumen Field, Seattle (FOX)

June 25: USA vs. Turkey, 10 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (FOX)