US Team Offers Cryptic Christian Pulisic Injury Update at World Cup

The US Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) is facing a pivotal second matchup in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup later this week against Australia, and the status of the country’s best player, Christian Pulisic, remains up in the air.

Pulisic sustained a calf injury in the team’s World Cup opener against Paraguay on June 12, which the United States won by a score of 4-1. He played just one half of that contest before exiting.

Pulisic spent much of the team’s Tuesday practice working alone, according to a report from Sam Borden of ESPN on the evening edition of “SportsCenter” that aired on June 16.

“For a second straight day, Christian Pulisic didn’t participate fully in US practice. He’s still dealing with that calf injury that he picked up last week against Paraguay,” Borden said. “While his teammates were practicing on the field, Pulisic was mostly in the gym during the portion that was open to media. He was doing strength exercises. We could see him using resistance bands as he tries to get himself fit for Friday’s game against Australia.”

US Players Hopeful, Bullish on Christian Pulisic’s Chances to Play Against Australia

Borden noted an undercurrent of fan anxiety surrounding Pulisic’s health, as the AC Milan star continues to rehabilitate his injury, the precise seriousness of which remains somewhat unclear.

“You can understand if US fans are a little bit nervous about Pulisic’s availability, but the players that we spoke to are optimistic,” Borden continued.

“I think he’s doing well, I think he’s just got a bit of a knot,” fellow forward Tim Weah said Tuesday. “But for me, I think things look positive. So, you know, just praying to God that he’s 100 percent for the game.”

USMNT May Be Engaging in ‘Gamesmanship’ Regarding Christian Pulisic’s Injury, Outlook

Pulisic’s injury history makes his change in practice routine all the more unsettling.

“Pulisic has battled a number of injuries over the years, so it’s certainly possible that the US is just being cautious with him,” Borden reported.

That said, this is the World Cup — the sport’s biggest event that comes around just once every four years — and the United States happens to be hosting it this summer. Considering the stakes and the inherent disadvantage of Pulisic’s injury, head coach Mauricio Pochettino may well be attempting to twist this particular misfortune into a competitive edge for his team.

“It’s also worth considering there could be a gamesmanship component at play here,” Borden continued. “With a week off in between games, Australia has had plenty of time to scout the US. And if Pulisic doesn’t play, there are several options for who might replace him. Tim Weah [and] Brenden Aaronson [are] just two of the possibilities.”

The United States is currently favored to best Australia in Seattle on Friday with a moneyline odds of (-165). The odds of a draw are (+330), while Australia’s chance to win its second game in Group D is the least likely outcome at (+425), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Team USA will play its third, and final, group stage game on Thursday, June 25 against Turkiye.