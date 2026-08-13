Club America vs Austin FC: 2026 Leagues Cup Preview, Prediction, How to Watch & More

It’s the final matchday of the group stage of the 2026 Leagues Cup on Thursday. There are seven matches scheduled, including Club America vs. Austin FC at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Both clubs are looking to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament. At least a penalty shootout loss would be enough for America, while Austin need to get a penalty shootout win to qualify for the knockout stage.

Club America vs. Austin FC Preview

Guillermo Almada’s Club America are sitting third in the Liga MX table of the 2026 Leagues Cup. The Aguilas won their first two matches of the tournament, beating San Diego FC on August 6 at Estadio Azteca and the Portland Timbers on August 9 at Providence Park with identical scores of 3-1.

Brian Rodriguez, Erick Sanchez and Isaias Violente scored America’s three goals, all in the first half, against San Diego. Rodriguez and Violente scored again versus Portland, with Oscar Perea adding the third.

America have also won four of their five matches of the season. They won two and drew one in their first three games of the Liga MX Apertura.

Meanwhile, Austin FC are fourth in the MLS table of the 2026 Leagues Cup. They have two wins against Club Tijuana and Club Pueblo.

Joseph Rosales and Jon Gallagher secured the 2-0 win against Tijuana, while Myrto Uzuni stole the show in their 3-0 victory over Pueblo by scoring a hat-trick.

The Verde and Black have won just three of their last five matches. They won one and lost two MLS games prior to the start of the Leagues Cup.

How to Watch Club America vs. Austin FC?

Tonight’s match between Club America and Austin FC will be streamed live on Apple TV in the United States and Mexico. It will be held at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST in the U.S. and 6:30 p.m. Central Time in Mexico.

Fans with MLS Season Pass don’t have to pay for Apple TV to watch the match.

Club America vs. Austin FC Prediction

This will be the first matchup between Club America and Austin FC ever. Brian Rodriguez has scored in three straight matches, so he’s the one to watch for the Aguilas.

On the other hand, all eyes are on Myrto Uzuni for Austin after an impressive hat-trick against Pueblo.

It could be a very close match, with both teams battling fatigue.

Prediction: America pulls off a 2-1 win over Austin.