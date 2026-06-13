MLS Players In The 2026 World Cup: Every Player And Every Team

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is here, and while Major League Soccer (MLS) is currently on a break from its season due to the tournament being mainly held in the United States, players on a majority of teams in the league are instead playing for their countries in the most famous tournament in the world.
While the MLS is behind other top leagues like the English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga, French Ligue 1, Italian Serie A, Saudi Pro League, and Turkish Süper Lig in terms of overall representation, they have a large number of players competing in the 2026 World Cup.
Here is a list, broken up into each country, of the MLS players in the World Cup and the club teams they represent.
MLS Players In The World Cup
According to the official MLS website, there are 45 players from the league playing in the World Cup. That number was previously a bit lower, but after a few top teams had players suffer injuries, new players have been brought up instead, meaning the number of total MLS players in the World Cup might be different depending on the source.
Here’s the list, starting in with the United States men’s national team, then going in alphabetical order by country:
Max Arfsten: Columbus Crew
Sebastian Berhalter: Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Chris Brady: Chicago Fire FC
Matt Freese: New York City FC
Tim Ream: Charlotte FC
Miles Robinson: FC Cincinnati
Cristian Roldan: Seattle Sounders FC
Matt Turner: New England Revolution
More on Team USA: Club Teams For Every Player On the USMNT World Cup Roster
Argentina:
Lionel Messi: Inter Miami CF
Rodrigo De Paul: Inter Miami CF
Australia:
Lucas Herrington: Colorado Rapids
Aiden O’Neill: New York City FC
Kai Trewin: New York City FC
Canada:
Mathieu Choinière: LAFC
Maxime Crépeau: Orlando City
Stephen Eustáquio: LAFC
Richie Laryea: Toronto FC
Jayden Nelson: Austin FC
Jonathan Osorio: Toronto FC
Jacob Shaffelburg: LAFC
Dayne St. Clair: Inter Miami CF
Joel Waterman: Chicago Fire FC
Cape Verde:
CJ Dos Santos: San Diego FC
Steven Moreira: Columbus Crew
Colombia:
James Rodríguez: Minnesota United FC
Croatia:
Petar Musa: FC Dallas)
Marco Pašalić: Orlando City
Haiti:
Louicius Deedson: FC Dallas
Derrick Etienne Jr: Toronto FC
Danley Jean Jacques: Philadelphia Union
Iraq:
Ahmed Qasem: Nashville SC
New Zealand:
Michael Boxall: Minnesota United FC
Finn Surman: Portland Timbers
Panama:
Aníbal Godoy: San Diego FC
Carlos Harvey: Minnesota United FC
Paraguay:
Miguel Almirón: Atlanta United
Andrés Cubas: Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Matías Galarza: Atlanta United
Braian Ojeda: Orlando City
South Africa:
Olwethu Makhanya: Philadelphia Union
Mbekezeli Mbokazi: Chicago Fire FC
South Korea:
Son Heung-Min: LAFC
Sweden:
Herman Johansson: FC Dallas
Tunisia:
Rayan Elloumi: Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Uruguay:
Juan Manuel Sanabria: Real Salt Lake
Those are all the 45 MLS players in the World Cup for the 2026 iteration of the tournament. It is the most amount ever sent for the World Cup by the MLS.
Stat Breakdown Of Major League Soccer Players
In somewhat surprising fashion, the United States World Cup team does not feature the most MLS players, as that title goes to Canada, which has nine players from six Major League Soccer teams.
After them is the USMNT, which has eight players currently in the MLS.
Those two at the top of the list make sense, as those are the only two countries that play host to MLS teams.
Following Canada and the USMNT, the number of MLS players for the next few teams drops off a bit. Paraguay has four players, Haiti and Australia have three players, Argentina has two, highlighted by Messi of Inter Miami, while Cape Verde, Croatia, New Zealand, Panama, and South Africa also each have two MLS players.
The rest of the World Cup teams represented on the list, Colombia, South Korea, Sweden, Tunisia, Uruguay, and Iraq, each have one MLS player on their respective squads.
As for the MLS teams themselves, here’s the breakdown of the sides with the most MLS players in the World Cup:
LAFC leads the way with four players, while eight teams have three players (Inter Miami, New York City FC, Orlando City SC, Toronto FC, Chicago Fire FC, FC Dallas, Minnesota United FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC), four teams with two players (Atlanta United, Columbus Crew, Philadelphia Union, San Diego FC) and the remaining MLS teams represented each with one player in the World Cup (Chicago Fire FC, Charlotte FC, FC Cincinnati, Seattle Sounders FC, New England Revolution, Colorado Rapids, Austin FC, San Diego FC, Minnesota United FC, Portland Timbers, Philadelphia Union, Nashville SC, Real Salt Lake).
With 22 of the 30 MLS teams with a player in the World Cup, only eight teams in the league are not represented in the biggest stage of the sport.
Now that you know the MLS players in the World Cup, keep an eye out for them as the tournament continues.
MLS Players In The 2026 World Cup: Every Player And Every Team