Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Massive Final-Day Pressure as Al-Hilal vs Al-Fayha Live Today Shapes Saudi Pro League Title Race

Al-Hilal vs Al-Fayha live today headlines a dramatic final night in the Saudi Pro League as the 2025-26 season concludes on May 21, 2026. Al Hilal SFC travels to Majmaah Sports City Stadium knowing that only a victory can keep its title hopes alive.

At the same time, league leaders Al-Nassr FC face Damac, with Cristiano Ronaldo chasing his first Saudi Pro League title. Al-Hilal enters the final round unbeaten with 24 wins and nine draws, but still trails Al-Nassr by two points in the standings.

This guide provides the details for Al-Hilal vs Al-Fayha live stream lineup updates.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Fayha Team News and Final Match Preview

Al Fayha FC enters the final matchday in a comfortable position after securing survival earlier in the season. The club sits 10th in the table with 38 points and no relegation pressure before kickoff. Tonight also marks the final match for manager Pedro Emanuel before his departure from the club.

Al-Hilal arrives with far greater pressure because the title race remains alive until the final whistle of the season. Manager Jorge Jesus needs his side to defeat Al-Fayha and hope Damac takes points from Al-Nassr. If Al-Nassr draws and Al-Hilal wins, the Saudi Pro League title could be decided on goal difference.

Al-Hilal has remained unbeaten throughout the entire league campaign and continues to rely on the attacking quality of Karim Benzema, who leads the squad with 17 league goals. Midfielder Rúben Neves also remains central to the club’s control and buildup play.

Al-Fayha will depend heavily on Fashion Sakala, who has scored 13 league goals this season and remains the club’s top attacking threat.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Fayha Stats and Head-to-Head Record

The Al-Hilal vs Al-Fayha stats strongly favor the visitors heading into the final round of the season. Al-Hilal is unbeaten in its last six matches against Al-Fayha and has dominated their recent meetings.

The latest Al-Hilal vs Al-Fayha match ended in a 4-1 victory for Al-Hilal on January 22, 2026. Earlier meetings also produced comfortable results for the Riyadh side, including a 2-0 away win in March 2025 and a 3-0 home victory in October 2024.

Al-Hilal also owns one of the strongest attacking records in the Saudi Pro League this season. The club has scored in all 16 away league matches this campaign. Al-Fayha faces a difficult challenge against a side that continues to combine strong possession play with consistent finishing in the final third.

Guide to Watching Al-Hilal vs Al-Fayha: Live Stream and International TV Options

Fans looking for the Al-Hilal vs Al-Fayha live stream can watch the final Saudi Pro League matchday across several global broadcasters. In the United States and Canada, coverage will air on FOX Sports 2 and the FOX Sports App.

Supporters in the United Kingdom can stream the match on DAZN, while viewers in France and Germany can follow coverage through Canal+ and Sportdigital Fussball. Across the Middle East and North Africa, the match will air live on the SSC network.

Fans in India can stream the game through Sony LIV. Viewers in Australia can follow the match on 10 Play, while African audiences can watch on Azam TV and StarTimes. South American coverage will stream on ESPN through Disney+.

The Saudi Pro League finale kicks off at 18:00 UTC as Al-Hilal attempts to complete an unbeaten season while Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr try to secure the league title on a dramatic final day.