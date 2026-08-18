Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodríguez Reveal What’s Next After Intimate Wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are officially married, but the couple’s wedding celebrations aren’t over yet.

The soccer star, 41, and Rodríguez, 32, recently exchanged vows during a private ceremony at their home in Cascais, Portugal. Now, the newlyweds have revealed that they eventually plan to have a much bigger celebration with their family and friends.

Speaking to Vogue about the intimate ceremony, Rodríguez explained why the couple chose to get married in a place that is part of their everyday family life.

They exchanged vows “in the living room of our house here… where we have breakfast, lunch and dinner, and where we live the reality of our lives,” she said.

The ceremony also came on the 10th anniversary of when Ronaldo and Rodríguez first met and fell in love after crossing paths at a Gucci store.

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodríguez Plan a ‘Big Wedding’

Although the couple intentionally kept their first ceremony small, Ronaldo and Rodríguez told Vogue that a “big wedding” is still in their future.

For their intimate ceremony, the focus remained on their family. Their five children — Cristiano Jr., twins Eva Maria and Mateo, Alana and Bella — joined them for the milestone.

Rodríguez said she hopes the location will give their children a lasting memory connected to their family home.

“In 30 years’ time, I want the children to think, ‘Something wonderful happened at this table — the wedding vows of our parents,'” she told Vogue.

Rodríguez also admitted that the ceremony looked very different from the elaborate wedding she imagined when she was younger.

“When I was a little girl, I dreamt of the biggest castle, the biggest carriage, the longest dress, a crown full of diamonds,” she said. “And now I’m saying, ‘No. I want something intimate, with my partner and our children, at home.'”

She explained that the couple’s lifestyle ultimately made a private celebration feel more meaningful.

“Because castles, houses, islands, horses, cars: We have all of that within reach every day,” Rodríguez continued. “But something intimate — that’s more unusual for us.”

Georgina Rodríguez Says Their Wedding Was ‘Exactly’ What She Imagined

Rodríguez told Vogue that the ceremony ultimately delivered everything she wanted from the day.

“Intimate, full of love, and with our family in the most important starring role,” she said. “I couldn’t hold back the tears.”

The newlyweds didn’t get much time to celebrate afterward. They skipped a traditional honeymoon because Ronaldo needed to travel to Riyadh the following day for the start of his season with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo didn’t seem bothered by the change in plans, telling the magazine, “Every day is a honeymoon” with Rodríguez.

The couple also agreed that officially becoming husband and wife isn’t expected to dramatically change the relationship they have built over the past decade.

Ronaldo, however, acknowledged that the milestone still feels different.

“Just the fact of being man and wife—you enter a different league,” he said.