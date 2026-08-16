Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Shock? His 2026-27 Season Plans Raise Big Questions

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that his remarkable football career could be nearing its end after revealing that the 2026-27 season is “probably” his final year in professional football. The 41-year-old Portugal captain made the comments in a Vogue interview with his wife, Georgina Rodríguez, days after their private wedding in Cascais, Portugal.

Ronaldo said he wants to leave a “spectacular legacy” after 25 years at the highest level. The comments offer his clearest warning yet about a possible Cristiano Ronaldo retirement, although he has not made a final announcement.

Ronaldo remains under contract with Al Nassr until June 2027 and has continued to play and score regularly. His latest comments have refocused attention on the 2026-27 season and what could be his final campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Plans Become Clearer

“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy.” His words represent a significant shift from his earlier stance on retirement, since he had previously avoided setting a definite date for ending his career.

Ronaldo also explained that he has already started thinking about life after football. “I have my future all mapped out, I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard.”

He explained that ending football could leave a gap in his daily life, so he wants several activities to fill his time. That includes travel, family time and padel, a sport he enjoys.

“Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one.”

What Ronaldo Plans After the 2026-27 Season

The 2026-27 season could become a major closing chapter for Ronaldo, who has spent more than two decades playing at the highest level. He said he wants to enjoy the life he and Rodríguez have built together after years of sacrifice.

“And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned, what we’ve earned,” he said.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez married on August 11 in an intimate ceremony at their home in Cascais, exactly 10 years after they first met. The couple share a blended family of five children and chose a private wedding rather than a large public event.

Ronaldo said the past 25 years involved major personal sacrifices. “Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.”

The 2026-27 season could therefore be his final chance to add more milestones before stepping away.

Cristiano Ronaldo Chasing a Final Football Legacy

Any retirement by Cristiano Ronaldo would close one of the most decorated careers in football history. He has won league titles in England, Spain and Italy, multiple Champions League trophies and the European Championship with Portugal.

Ronaldo has also scored close to 1,000 senior goals for club and country and remains focused on reaching that landmark. He continues to play for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, while his long international career ended after Portugal’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

Portugal were eliminated by eventual champions Spain in the Round of 16, with Ronaldo scoring three goals during the tournament. He had already confirmed that the 2026 World Cup would be his final World Cup.

The question of Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement now largely rests on his next season. His contract runs until June 2027, but his use of the word “probably” leaves the door open for a change.

For now, the 2026-27 season appears to be the campaign in which Ronaldo could decide how his playing career ends. After 25 years, he has made it clear that he wants that ending to match the scale of everything he has achieved.