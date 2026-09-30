Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Shock Portugal Exit After Jorge Jesus Fallout

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal’s national team camp in Copenhagen after a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo confirmed his decision in a statement released after Jesus spoke about the captain’s role ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League match against Denmark.

Ronaldo’s departure comes after the forward started on the bench against Norway and did not play in Portugal’s 2-1 win.

Jorge Jesus had already ruled Ronaldo out of the starting lineup for Denmark before the forward left Portugal’s training camp.

Ronaldo later spoke with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença before confirming his departure, saying he would reveal the reasons for his decision to the Portuguese public later.

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Portugal Camp After Jorge Jesus Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his departure from the Portugal camp following Jorge Jesus’ press conference.

“After the National Team coach’s press conference, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the National Team training camp,” Ronaldo said.

“In due time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led to my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself. Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates.”

The Cristiano Ronaldo departure followed comments from Jorge Jesus about the player’s role. Jesus said Ronaldo had not refused to train and explained that the forward had trained at the gym earlier in the week.

“He didn’t refuse. He’s going to train today. It’s the fourth day, so he’s going to train. And he didn’t refuse to train. It’s impossible. Do you believe that? Not Cris.”

Jorge Jesus Had Already Told Cristiano Ronaldo He Would Not Start

Jorge Jesus said Cristiano Ronaldo had already been informed he would begin both the Norway and Denmark matches on the bench.

“I can promise whatever I want. I am the coach,” Jesus said. “I told the player that he was not going to play. I will put you on the bench. If I need you for 30 minutes, you will play; if not, you will not.”

Jesus said Ronaldo would not influence his selection decisions.

“No player will make me change my mind. Not him, nor anyone in football. Nor any president. Never, absolutely nobody.”

Ronaldo started on the bench against Norway, while Gonçalo Ramos was selected ahead of him. Portugal won 2-1, with Ramos scoring the winning goal.

Jesus later explained why Ronaldo warmed up during the match but did not enter the game.

“I said to Cris that he wasn’t going to play these two games. During the game I thought maybe I would need him and he would warm up. Then I didn’t put him in,” Jesus said.

Cristiano Ronaldo Had Already Addressed His Portugal Future

The latest Cristiano Ronaldo dispute follows comments he made before the Wales match about his position in the Portugal team.

“If he [Jesus] doesn’t count on me, I can leave today. No problem at all,” Ronaldo said.

He added: “When I feel I’m not doing anything, that I don’t give anything on the pitch, that I don’t score or that they don’t want me here, I’ll be the first to pack my bags and leave.”

Ronaldo also said he remained available to play, come on as a substitute, come off or remain on the bench.

Jesus had previously explained his approach after selecting Ronaldo for his squad.

“His performance is what matters. The past doesn’t count. Cristiano is a player like any other. If he is performing well, he will play. If he isn’t, he won’t.”

Ronaldo has promised to explain his reasons for leaving later.

“In due time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led to my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself”.

“Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates”