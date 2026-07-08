Cristiano Ronaldo Next Destination Models Forecast

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had a less-than-fairy tale ending to his run at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Portugal ran into juggernaut Spain, which pulled out a 1-0 victory in the Round of 16.

Portugal’s elimination has raised numerous questions about CR7’s future, with pundits taking their best guesses.

The folks at Oddschecker used their models to forecast Cristiano Ronaldo’s future following the World Cup. And the results were surprising to say the least.

The model shows CR7 has a 25% chance of heading to North America for next season. As such, the 41-year-old could be joining any MLS club. As for which club that could be, that’s up for debate.

Meanwhile, the models give the Portuguese international a 15% chance of returning to the Premier League, specifically Manchester United. The data also show that Cristiano Ronaldo has a 9% chance of heading back to Real Madrid.

Seeing the superstar leave his current club, Al Nassr, in Saudi Arabia would certainly be a huge move. But then again, Cristiano Ronaldo is getting to a point in his career at which he must address the next phase in his life.

Ronaldo certainly showed he has the physical capability to continue playing for a few more seasons. But there has to be a point where it might be time for the football legend to move on.

Cristiano Ronaldo Not a Lock for Euro 2028

Following the FIFA World Cup 2026, the next major tournament on the docket for Portugal will be the Euro 2028. The event will take place in the UK, spanning June and July.

By the time the opening kickoff happens, Cristiano Ronaldo will be about 43 years old. Because of that, the models at Oddschecker imply a 33% chance that CR7 will play.

It’s worth noting that seeing him don his country’s colors wouldn’t be a stretch. More and more, elite-level athletes are playing well into their 40s. Players like Tom Brady and LeBron James have defied Father Time.

Even Lionel Messi, currently 39, remains at a high level. So, it wouldn’t be completely out of the question to see Cristiano Ronaldo give it one last go with his national team in 2028.

There’s One Hurdle to Clear Before a Major Move

While the idea of following in David Beckham’s shoes could appeal to Cristiano Ronaldo, there’s one major hurdle to clear.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains under contract with Al Nassr until 2027. The two-year deal signed in 2025 would either have to expire before CR7 could move to North America, or the acquiring club would have to pay the buyout clause in his contract.

The Athletic reported back in February that Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract comes with a €50 million buyout clause. As such, someone will have to pay the $60 million “release clause” to make a transfer work this summer.

Otherwise, the speculation will remain rampant until CR7’s current contract expires next summer. At that point, it will be fair game for any side looking to bring in one of the biggest names in the football world.

It would be interesting to see Ronaldo and Messi face off in the same league one last time.