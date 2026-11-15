Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His Next Project After Portugal Retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo is still chasing 1,000 goals with Al-Nassr, and now he has a soccer project away from the pitch. Days after retiring from international duty with Portugal, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner announced that production had begun on his first television series, Day 1s.

“Exciting news! Production of my first TV show, Day 1s, has just started,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 11. “More to come!”

The soccer drama will put Ronaldo in front of the camera as himself, Yahoo reports. He’ll also serve as an executive producer. The 41-year-old shared the announcement with 681 million Instagram followers. The gallery accompanying his caption offered a look at the cast and a glimpse inside the locker room of a professional club.

Cristiano Ronaldo teams up with Matthew Vaughn for Day 1s

Ronaldo put Matthew Vaughn on the first slide of his Instagram announcement, posing alongside the British filmmaker. The two co-founded UR Marv Studios, the production company behind their partnership on the series. Vaughn’s directing credits include Kingsman.

One still in the gallery puts a reporter inside a team locker room. Players sit along the benches in the same shot. Another shot brings Ronaldo’s connection to the sport into the frame a different way, with a CR7 jersey hanging behind two members of the cast.

Day 1s is one of two screen projects that have linked Ronaldo and Vaughn. The pair are also reportedly working on Stuntnuts, a film about stunt performers. The film reportedly stars Chris Hemsworth and features a cameo from Matt Damon.

Ronaldo remains active at club level with Al-Nassr. He closes his Portugal career having made World Cup history alongside Lionel Messi and Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa. This summer, they became the only players to appear in six editions of the tournament. Ronaldo scored three times in his final World Cup, including his first goal in the knockout phase. Portugal’s run ended in the round of 16 against Spain, which went on to win the tournament. His pursuit of 1,000 goals now continues at club level.

Damian Lewis and Dave appear in Ronaldo’s first look

Ronaldo’s gallery shows Damian Lewis and British rapper Dave talking on a couch beneath the framed CR7 jersey. Lewis, who played Bobby Axelrod on Billions, and Dave both have roles in the series. Dave previously played Modie, a villain on the Netflix drama Top Boy.

France soccer great Thierry Henry shared a photo of his own. He appears at a desk with Lewis in the shot, and Henry’s kit hangs on the wall. Another image shows Lewis seated behind the desk. The office setting and Lewis’ presence had some fans joking that Axelrod had bought a soccer club, a nod to his character on Billions.

The two posts give fans an early look at different parts of the same project. Ronaldo’s gallery takes them inside the locker room and shows two cast members together, while Henry’s photo puts Lewis beside another familiar face from the sport. Henry’s photo offers a look at the set, though his role in the project remains unclear. Ronaldo’s caption gave fans a production update and a promise of more. He gave no premiere date or viewing details in the announcement.