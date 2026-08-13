Cristiano Ronaldo’s Message to Lionel Messi After Father’s Death

Cristiano Ronaldo joined the soccer world in supporting Lionel Messi after Jorge Messi died at 68, according to Sports Illustrated. The message carried additional weight because Ronaldo’s father died in 2005, while fans and media have compared the two soccer icons throughout their careers.

Ronaldo responded directly beneath Messi’s Instagram tribute: “A huge hug for you and yours during these difficult times, Leo. Stay strong.”

The reply soon became a major social media moment. As of 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, Ronaldo’s comment had collected more than 5.7 million likes and continued to rise.

Ronaldo’s Response Approaches His Instagram Record

The comment already ranks as the second-most-liked response in Instagram history. Ronaldo also owns the record that it now trails, according to Yahoo.

He set that mark after Kylian Mbappe confirmed that he would join Real Madrid. Ronaldo responded to the French star’s announcement, and the comment has attracted 6.1 million likes.

Those figures left Ronaldo’s message to Messi roughly 400,000 likes behind his response to Mbappe at the stated time. The growing reaction shows how widely the brief exchange resonated, but its meaning began with Messi’s loss.

From their early years in Rosario, Jorge guided his son’s career and remained a central figure throughout his rise. News of his death emerged on Aug. 8, prompting tributes across soccer for the man who once worked in a steel factory.

Messi later shared an emotional farewell to the man he called his “dad, friend and mentor.” He explained that Jorge’s health declined during the 2026 World Cup, keeping him away from his son during the tournament for the first time.

“I’m going to miss you so much, but you’ll always be with me,” Messi wrote. He also thanked his father, asked him to watch over the family and explained that Jorge’s guidance would continue shaping how he raises his children.

Messi Previously Explained His Relationship With Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s support added another chapter to a rivalry that defined the height of both players’ careers. Messi starred for Barcelona while Ronaldo represented Real Madrid, placing them on opposite sides of El Clasico and in annual races for awards, records and trophies.

Their competition also followed them onto the international stage. Fans hoped Portugal and Argentina would finally meet at the 2026 World Cup, but Spain eliminated Ronaldo’s team at the last-16 stage.

Messi addressed their relationship during a May interview with Lo Del Pollo. He said the constant comparisons grew naturally from their club rivalry and their pursuit of collective and individual honors.

“Those comparisons or competitions are something natural in the world of soccer,” Messi said. He stressed that the competition “was never anything beyond sports” and added that the two remained cordial whenever they crossed paths.

“We were always on good terms,” Messi said. Although their lives and careers have since moved in different directions, he called their shared history “a beautiful sporting rivalry.”

Ronaldo’s response after Jorge’s death supported that description. Their names may remain connected through competition, but this moment centered on compassion, loss and the respect that survived the rivalry.