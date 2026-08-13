Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire: 2026 Leagues Cup Preview, Prediction, How to Watch & More

There are five matches left in the 2026 Leagues Cup group stage. All five will be played on Thursday, including Cruz Azul vs. Chicago Fire FC at the SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Cruz Azul and Chicago are both looking to get wins to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2026 Leagues Cup. La Maquina can move on to the knockout rounds with a penalty shootout draw, while the Fire need to win and hope the results of other MLS teams favor them.

Cruz Azul vs. Chicago Fire Preview

La Maquina are currently fourth in the Liga MX table of the 2026 Leagues Cup. They have two wins in the group stage and another one tonight propels them to the quarterfinals.

Cruz Azul pulled off two close wins in their first two games of the tournament. Jose Paradela’s goal in the third minute was enough to earn a 1-0 win against the Philadelphia Union on August 6.

Paradela also scored the winner in the 78th minute in Cruz Azul’s 2-1 win over New York City FC on August 9. Agustin Palavecino scored the first goal of the match at the 35th minute before Max Murray equalized 10 minutes later.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Fire are sitting fifth in the MLS table of the 2026 Leagues Cup. A win would propel them to third and the quarterfinals, and a loss could see them get eliminated, especially if Austin FC manages to earn at least a point against Club America.

The Men in Red have also won their first two games of the Leagues Cup. Jonathan Dean and Andrew Gutman’s goals propelled them to a 2-0 win against Club Necaxa on August 6.

Philip Zinckernagel, Robin Lod and Robert Lewandowski completed the 3-1 comeback win over Santos Laguna on August 9. They were down 1-0 with 20 minutes remaining, but the trio scored in the 72nd, 90th and 92nd minutes, respectively.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Chicago Fire?

Tonight’s match will be held at the SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. It’s scheduled for a kick-off time of 9:00 p.m. EST in the United States and 7:00 p.m. EST in Mexico.

Fans can watch the match between Cruz Azul and Chicago Fire via live stream on Apple TV in the United States and Mexico. Fans with MLS Season Pass don’t have to pay for Apple TV to get access.

Cruz Azul vs. Chicago Fire Prediction

Jose Paradela will be the one to watch for Cruz Azul, though their defense needs to tighten up against the Chicago Fire. They don’t want a repeat of their recent 3-2 loss to Atlante F.C. in the Liga MX Apertura.

Robert Lewandowski will always remain dangerous for the Fire. He’s one of the greatest strikers the game has ever seen.

Prediction: Cruz Azul pick up a tough 2-1 win over Chicago.