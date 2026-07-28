Crystal Palace vs RC Lens Results Today: Como Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

Crystal Palace opened their 2026 Como Cup campaign against French side RC Lens on Tuesday at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy. The Crystal Palace vs RC Lens clash marked the first Group A fixture of the unique pre-season tournament, with both clubs competing in a condensed 45-minute format designed to maximize playing time while managing player workloads.

The match also carried extra significance because it marked the first meeting between Crystal Palace and Lens since Pierre Sage took charge of the Eagles. The new Palace manager faced the club he guided to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 and a Coupe de France triumph last season. Supporters also looked forward to the return of former Palace striker Odsonne Édouard, who lined up for Lens after completing a summer move.

Crystal Palace planned to carefully rotate their squad throughout the shortened contest, allowing recovering players and promising youngsters valuable minutes before immediately preparing for a second 45-minute match against Portuguese side Famalicão later in the evening. The Crystal Palace vs RC Lens encounter therefore served as an important early test as Palace continued building fitness and adapting to their new manager’s tactical ideas ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Crystal Palace vs RC Lens Team News

Pierre Sage used the special tournament format to carefully manage his squad. Recovering players including Eddie Nketiah and Cheick Doucouré were expected to receive controlled minutes as they continued their return to full fitness.

Several younger players were also given an opportunity to impress. Matheus França and David Ozoh were among the prospects expected to feature as Palace balanced experience with youth during the brief contest.

Lens, meanwhile, welcomed former Palace forward Odsonne Édouard, who faced his former club for the first time since his summer transfer.

Match Format and How to Watch

Unlike a traditional pre-season fixture, the Como Cup used a mini-tournament format with each match lasting only 45 minutes. The shortened contests allowed teams to rotate players while maintaining a competitive environment during pre-season preparations.

Immediately after this fixture, Crystal Palace were scheduled to face Portuguese club FC Famalicão in another 45-minute Group A match.

Fans around the world could watch the Crystal Palace vs RC Lens match live through Palace TV+, the club’s official streaming platform, as Crystal Palace began a busy evening of pre-season action in Italy.