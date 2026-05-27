How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Live Today: UEFA Conference League Final Preview, Team News, Stats

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano live today is set to be a historic night, with both clubs reaching their first major European final. The 2026 UEFA Conference League Final takes place on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

Kickoff is scheduled for 19:00 UTC, which is 8:00 PM BST and 3:00 PM ET. The winner will secure a place in next season’s UEFA Europa League group stage. Crystal Palace enters the match after an inconsistent Premier League season, but produced a strong European run to reach the final.

Rayo Vallecano arrives with momentum after narrowly missing European qualification in La Liga. Fans searching for Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano live stream details, lineups, team news, and match updates will follow one of the biggest nights in both clubs’ history.

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Team News and Predicted Lineup

Crystal Palace F.C. heads into the final with several injury concerns. Manager Oliver Glasner will lead the club for the final time before his expected summer departure. Crystal Palace finished 15th in the Premier League but turned its season around during the UEFA Conference League campaign.

The club got a fitness boost ahead of the final, with Adam Wharton and Chris Richards returning to light training. However, defender Borna Sosa remains doubtful. Striker Eddie Nketiah is ruled out with a hamstring injury, while midfielder Cheick Doucouré will also miss the match because of a knee injury.

Rayo Vallecano heads to Germany full of confidence after an impressive domestic campaign under 38-year-old manager Iñigo Pérez. The club ended the La Liga season in eighth place, missing out on European qualification by just one point.

Midfielder Isi Palazón remains one of Rayo Vallecano’s key players because of his movement and creativity between defensive lines. The Spanish side will miss defender Luiz Felipe and winger Ilias Akhomach due to injury.

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Stats and Head-to-Head Record

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano today will be their first competitive meeting. There is no head-to-head record between the teams prior to the UEFA Conference League Final.

Crystal Palace enters the match after winning the FA Cup and Community Shield over the past calendar year. The English club also became the third Premier League side to reach the UEFA Conference League Final.

Rayo Vallecano carries impressive European numbers into the game. The Spanish side holds a 64 percent win rate in major European matches, the highest of any club with more than 20 continental fixtures.

Crystal Palace has won one of its last three matches in all competitions entering the final. Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano arrives on a nine-match unbeaten streak. Betting markets have listed Crystal Palace as slight favorites to win the trophy in Germany.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano live stream can watch the final across several major broadcasters worldwide. In the United Kingdom, coverage begins at 18:30 BST on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Streaming is available through HBO Max.

In the United States, supporters can watch the Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano match live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, and Fubo.

In Australia, coverage will air on beIN Sports 2. Across Africa, viewers can follow the UEFA Conference League Final through ESPN Africa, SuperSport, and beIN Sports’ regional coverage.