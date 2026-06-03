Denmark vs DR Congo Live Streaming: Where to Watch Today’s International Friendly Match

On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, Denmark will face DR Congo in an international friendly at Stade Maurice Dufrasne, also called Stade de Sclessin, in Liege, Belgium. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 UTC and 19:00 local time.

The friendly provides an important chance for both sides to evaluate their development and readiness for upcoming competitions. Denmark begins a new chapter following a close call to qualify for the World Cup, whereas DR Congo arrives confidently after clinching their spot in the tournament. The friendly also marks a historic occasion because the two nations have never faced each other before.

With contrasting recent journeys and distinct playing styles, Denmark vs DR Congo offers an intriguing matchup between a European side in transition and an African team looking to build momentum.

Denmark vs DR Congo Team News and Expected Lineup

Denmark heads into the Denmark vs DR Congo match under coach Brian Riemer. The Danes suffered disappointment in the European play-offs after losing a penalty shootout to Czechia, ending their hopes of reaching the World Cup. As a result, this international window allows Riemer to begin reshaping the squad.

Veteran defender Andreas Christensen has rejoined the squad, while Albert Grønbæk is expected to be a key figure as Denmark continues to strengthen its chemistry and refine its tactical approach. The Denmark vs DR Congo team news suggests the coaching staff will use the match to evaluate a mix of established players and emerging talent.

DR Congo enters the match in a much stronger position, with coach Sébastien Desabre leading the Leopards to World Cup qualification following a dramatic penalty shootout win over Nigeria in the play-offs. With upcoming group-stage matches against Portugal, Colombia, and Uzbekistan, this fixture acts as a key preparatory game against European teams.

Denmark vs DR Congo Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

Denmark and DR Congo have never faced each other before, making this their first-ever meeting.

Denmark has played several high-scoring games. In its last three matches, it suffered a 2-4 loss to Scotland, won 4-0 against North Macedonia, and drew 2-2 with Czechia.

DR Congo has taken a completely different approach. Fewer than three goals have been scored in 10 of the team’s last 11 matches. The numbers reflect the defensive discipline that has become a hallmark of Desabre’s side.

The Denmark vs DR Congo prediction discussion centers on whether Denmark’s possession-based approach can break down a well-organized Congolese defense.

How to Watch Denmark vs DR Congo Live Stream and TV Channel

Fans looking for the Denmark vs DR Congo live stream have several viewing options. In Denmark, the match will be available through TV2 and TV2 Play. Supporters in the United States can watch via ViX, while FOX Sports and Goal.com US will provide coverage, team news, and match updates.

Canadian viewers can follow the Denmark vs DR Congo friendly on DAZN Canada. Across DR Congo and other parts of Sub-Saharan Africa, national and regional sports broadcasters will carry the match. Live scores, statistics, and lineups will also be available through Flashscore, Sofascore, and FotMob.

The Denmark vs DR Congo kick-off time is set for 18:00 UTC in Liege. Denmark enters the match ranked 20th in the FIFA rankings, while DR Congo sits 46th. Despite the gap in rankings, the neutral venue in Liege provides a unique setting for both teams ahead of future challenges.

Fans who can’t watch the game live can stay updated on soccer results, live scores, lineups, player ratings, and match statistics by using platforms like Flashscore, Sofascore, and FotMob.

Denmark vs DR Congo Tickets: How to Buy Seats for Tonight’s Match

Fans looking to attend Denmark vs DR Congo can still purchase tickets through the Stade Maurice Dufrasne ticket office in Liege or through trusted online ticket marketplaces. Those planning to buy at the stadium should arrive early to avoid queues ahead of the 19:00 local kick-off.

Tickets for the match remain available through several resale platforms, including SeatPick, Biletwise, Ticket-Compare, and Football Ticket Net. Most purchases are delivered as e-tickets or mobile tickets directly to a smartphone. Supporters should ensure their phones are fully charged and arrive at least one hour before kick-off to allow enough time for security checks and stadium entry.