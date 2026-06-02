Netherlands vs Algeria Live Streaming: Where to Watch Tomorrow’s International Friendly Match

The Netherlands and Algeria meet in an international friendly on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at Stadion Feijenoord, better known as De Kuip, in Rotterdam. The match serves as the final major test for both teams before they travel to North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins on June 11.

With limited time remaining, managers Ronald Koeman and Vladimir Petković will use the game to assess fitness levels, tactical plans, and possible starting lineups. The fixture also marks a historic occasion as it will be the first senior international meeting between the two nations.

Both sides arrive with strong recent records, making this one of the most closely watched World Cup preparation matches on the international calendar.

How to Watch Netherlands vs Algeria Live

Fans around the world can watch the Netherlands vs Algeria live through several broadcasters and streaming services.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, Prime Video will provide exclusive live streaming coverage. Viewers in the United States can watch through FOX Sports networks, including FOX Soccer Plus, while Spanish-language coverage will be available on ViX.

Canadian fans can stream the match on DAZN Canada, while viewers in Australia can follow the action on Stan Sport. Across Africa and Europe, regional broadcasters will carry coverage depending on local television rights. Live match tracking, statistics, and commentary will also be available globally through platforms such as FotMob and Sofascore.

The friendly has attracted significant attention because it is one of the final opportunities for both teams to fine-tune preparations before the World Cup.

Netherlands vs Algeria Preview Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Netherlands enters the match in excellent form. The Dutch are unbeaten in their last 10 matches and topped their UEFA qualifying group with an impressive attacking record. They have scored 30 goals during those 10 games, averaging three goals per match.

Koeman is expected to closely monitor the fitness of Memphis Depay and Jurriën Timber, both of whom have had limited playing time at the club level. Midfielder Tijjani Reijnders could play a key role after scoring six of his seven international goals on home soil. Forward Brian Brobbey is also expected to feature prominently in attack.

Algeria secured qualification for the World Cup after a strong CAF qualifying campaign. The Fennec Foxes have won seven of their last 10 matches and remain known for their disciplined defensive approach.

Captain Riyad Mahrez will lead the attack alongside Amine Gouiri. The Marseille striker has scored in seven consecutive Algerian victories. Algeria will be without injured midfielder Hichem Boudaoui, while goalkeeper Luca Zidane continues his recovery from a jaw fracture and is gradually returning to full fitness.

Netherlands vs Algeria Stats and Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever senior international match between the Netherlands and Algeria.

The Netherlands has not faced an African opponent since defeating Senegal 2-0 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Algeria’s most recent match against European opposition came nearly a year ago in a 4-3 friendly defeat to Sweden.

Recent statistics highlight the strengths of both teams. Each side has conceded an average of only 0.6 goals per game across their last 10 matches. Algeria’s defense has also kept a first-half clean sheet in nine consecutive games.

The Netherlands enjoys a strong home record at De Kuip and has lost only two matches there since 1990. Another notable trend suggests a tight contest, with each of the Netherlands’ last seven friendly defeats coming by a single-goal margin.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, Netherlands vs Algeria offers both teams a valuable chance to measure themselves against high-level opposition before the tournament begins.