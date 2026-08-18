Diriyah Club vs Al-Nassr Results Today: Saudi King’s Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

Diriyah Club faced Al-Nassr on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in a Saudi King’s Cup Round of 32 clash at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. The Diriyah Club vs Al-Nassr meeting brought together a newly promoted side and one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs, with a place in the next round at stake.

Al-Nassr entered the knockout tie after beginning their domestic campaign with a 3–0 victory over Al Fateh, while Diriyah Club had opened their league season with a narrow 1–0 loss to Al Ahli. The match also offered an early look at how both squads were shaping up under new managerial leadership, with Ange Postecoglou in charge of Al-Nassr and Bruno Lage overseeing Diriyah Club.

Diriyah Club vs Al-Nassr Match Context and Team News

Al-Nassr approached the cup fixture with confidence after their strong league opener, but Postecoglou rested several key players for the midweek assignment. Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the squad, giving other attacking options a chance to lead the line.

João Félix and Ângelo Gabriel were expected to carry much of the attacking responsibility, while Sultan Al-Ghannam remained unavailable because of injury. The decision to rest Ronaldo also provided an opportunity for Al-Nassr to test its depth in a competitive knockout setting.

Diriyah Club, meanwhile, entered the contest looking to produce an upset after their difficult league start. Georges-Kévin N’Koudou remained their main attacking threat, with the newly promoted side hoping to turn a disciplined performance into a cup breakthrough.

What Was at Stake

The Diriyah Club vs Al-Nassr fixture was the first competitive meeting between the teams this season, but it was not the last. The two clubs were also scheduled to meet twice in the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Nassr due to host Diriyah Club on September 17 before the return fixture in April 2027.

The knockout format left little room for mistakes. Al-Nassr were expected to control the game through their attacking depth, while Diriyah Club aimed to stay organized and capitalize on transitions.

The Diriyah Club vs Al-Nassr result would determine which side moved into the next round of the King’s Cup.