Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Results Today: Saudi Pro League Live Score, Updates, Stats

Al-Nassr hosted Al Fateh on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at Alawwal Park in Riyadh in their opening Matchweek 1 fixture of the 2026–27 Saudi Pro League season. Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh began with plenty of attention on the hosts, particularly after reports that Cristiano Ronaldo would miss the match following his recent marriage and late return to training after the 2026 World Cup.

Their captain’s absence left other attacking players with greater responsibility as Al-Nassr began their title campaign. Abdullah Al-Hamdan was expected to lead the attack alongside Sadio Mané and João Félix, while Al Fateh looked to cause an early upset.

The Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh meeting also carried a clear historical edge for the hosts, who had won 15 previous meetings compared with Al Fateh’s three victories.

Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Team News

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly rested for the opening league match after returning late to training. His absence meant Al-Hamdan was expected to start through the middle, with Mané and Félix providing attacking support.

Al-Nassr entered the fixture with a strong record against Al Fateh. The Riyadh club had won 15 of their previous meetings, while six matches had ended in draws and Al Fateh had recorded three victories.

The visitors therefore faced a difficult opening assignment, especially against an Al-Nassr side looking to begin the new campaign with three points.

Match Details and How to Watch

The match was scheduled for 9:00 PM local time in Saudi Arabia, with kick-off set for 2:00 PM ET. The game took place at Alawwal Park in Riyadh.

Viewers in the United States could follow the match through streaming platforms including Fubo and Fox Sports. The fixture marked the beginning of another Saudi Pro League campaign for Al-Nassr, with the club aiming to challenge for the title.