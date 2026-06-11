Edson Alvarez Gets Deeply Personal Message from Sofia Toache Before World Cup

Edson Álvarez received a deeply personal message from his partner, Sofia Toache, before Mexico’s World Cup opener, and the hospital photos in her post appear to point back to the ankle injury and surgery that threatened his road to the tournament.

Toache posted a black-and-white Instagram carousel showing Álvarez in a hospital setting, including images of him in bed, in treatment and recovering with heavy bandaging. In the translated caption visible on the post, Toache wrote that “a few months ago we didn’t know if you were going to be here, but you made it.”

Álvarez replied in the comments: “You can’t imagine how much I love you. Infinite thanks for always being with me!!!!”

The timing lines up with Álvarez’s February ankle surgery. Multiple Mexican outlets reported that Álvarez underwent surgery on February 17 to address a right ankle injury he had been carrying since late 2025, with an estimated recovery window of roughly four to eight weeks.

Sofia Toache’s Message Put Edson Álvarez’s World Cup Return in Perspective

The most striking part of Toache’s message was not just that Álvarez had recovered. It was how close she suggested he came to missing the stage he had spent years chasing.

“Life put you where you deserve to be to shine,” Toache wrote in the translated caption. “Live it with that passion that the 19-year-old played his first World Cup.”

That line tied Álvarez’s current moment to his rapid rise with Mexico. He made his World Cup debut as a teenager in 2018 and has since become one of the faces of the national team. By 2026, he entered the tournament not as a young player trying to prove he belonged, but as Mexico’s captain and one of the players expected to help carry the co-hosts through the pressure of a home World Cup.

Mexico’s 2026 opener is June 11 at Mexico City Stadium against South Africa at 3 p.m. EST, making the timing of Toache’s post especially relevant. The World Cup was not a distant target anymore. It was here.

Sofia Toache Is Edson Álvarez’s Fiancée & the Mother of His 2 Daughters

For readers searching “Who is Sofia Toache?” or “Who is Edson Álvarez’s wife?”, Toache is Álvarez’s longtime partner and fiancée. Some Spanish-language outlets refer to her as his wife, but their widely reported engagement came after Álvarez proposed in 2024.

Toache was born in Mexico City on October 25, 1998, and is a model and social media personality. She has been with Álvarez since the early years of his career, including his move from Club América to Europe.

The couple has two daughters together. Mundo Deportivo reported that their oldest daughter was born in 2019 and their youngest in 2022.

That context made Toache’s message hit harder. She wrote that someone was watching Álvarez with pride as he fulfilled his dreams: “They are two little girls. They have your eyes and your smile.”

The Hospital Photos Add Context to Álvarez’s World Cup Return

Toache’s line about not knowing “a few months ago” whether Álvarez would be here fits the February surgery timeline more closely than his older 2024 thigh injury.

That matters because Álvarez is not just another Mexico player. He is Mexico’s captain, a defensive midfielder who has become one of El Tri’s emotional leaders. West Ham confirmed in 2025 that Álvarez joined Fenerbahçe on loan for the 2025-26 season.

Mexico opened the 2026 World Cup against South Africa on June 11, putting Álvarez’s recovery directly in the spotlight.

Toache’s post was personal, but it also explained the stakes. The surgery reports gave the timeline. Her message showed what Álvarez’s comeback looked like away from the field.