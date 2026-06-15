Egypt World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players and Their Clubs

The group stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue on Monday, with Egypt taking on Belgium in Group G action. The match takes place at the Seattle Stadium in Seattle, Washington, with a kick-off time of 3:00 p.m. EST.

Egypt is currently favored to finish second in the group behind Belgium, as per Polymarket. The Pharoahs are making their fourth appearance at the World Cup and their first since 2018. They have only made the knockout stages once way back in 1934.

Before the highly anticipated match between Egypt and Belgium, let’s look at The Pharoahs’ 26-player squad and the respective clubs they play for at the professional level.

Clubs of 2026 FIFA World Cup Egypt Squad

Here is Egypt’s full World Cup squad and their respective clubs:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy (Al-Ahly), El Mahdy Soliman (Zamalek), Mostafa Shobeir (Al-Ahly) and Mohamed Alaa (El Gouna)

Defenders: Yasser Ibrahim (Al-Ahly), Mohamed Hany (Al-Ahly), Hossam Abdelmaguid (Zamalek), Ramy Rabia (Al Ain), Mohamed Abdelmonem (OGC Nice), Ahmed Fatouh (Zamalek), Karim Hafez (Pyramids) and Tarek Alaa (ZED FC)

Midfielders: Emam Ashour (Al-Ahly), Mostafa Ziko (Pyramids), Hamdy Fathy (Al-Wakrah), Mohanad Lasheen (Pyramids), Nabil Emad (Al-Najma), Marwan Attia (Al-Ahly) and Mahmoud Saber (ZED FC)

Forwards: Trezeguet (Al-Ahly), Hamza Abdelkarim (Barcelona B), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Haissem Hassan (Real Oviedo), Ibrahim Adel (Nordsjaelland), Omar Marmoush (Manchester City) and Zizo (Al-Ahly)

Egypt’s current manager Hossam Hassan has been in charge since 2024. He has mainly managed pro clubs at the Egyptian Premiere League. He was the manager for Jordan’s national team from 2013 to 2014.

League Breakdown of Egypt Squad

17 out of the 26 players suit up for Egyptian Premier League clubs. Eight out of those 17 represent Al-Ahly, three each play for Zamalek and Pyramids, two play for ZED FC and one plays for El Gouna.

Three players are in leagues in the MENA region, one each in the UAE Pro League, the Saudi Pro League and the Qatar Stars League.

The rest play for pro clubs in Europe, with one representing Nordsjælland at the Danish Superliga and one playing for OGC Nice in Ligue 1. Two players are in Spain, one for Barcelona’s B team and one for Oviedo in the second division.

Egypt’s two most prominent players are in the English Premier League, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Omar Marmoush of Manchester City. Salah is in the final month of his contract with Liverpool and will be joining a new team next season.

Egypt’s World Cup Schedule

After their World Cup opener against Belgium, Egypt has two more matches in Group G. They take on New Zealand on June 21 at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. The match kicks off at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Egypt’s final group stage match is against Iran at Seattle Stadium. It’s scheduled for a kick-off time at 11:00 p.m. EST.