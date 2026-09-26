England vs Spain Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

England vs Spain is the headline fixture in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, with the two teams meeting at Wembley Stadium in Group A3. Kick-off is set for 19:45 BST as Thomas Tuchel takes charge of England for the first time in this international window following their third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup.

England have five withdrawals from the original squad, while Spain are also missing several players. Harry Kane is available for England, while Spain are expected to keep much of their World Cup-winning core.

England vs Spain Lineups and England Team News

England have lost five players from their original squad. England have lost five players from the squad, with Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Tino Livramento withdrawing. Morgan Gibbs-White and James Garner have since joined the squad as replacements.

Lewis Hall missed training during the week and remains a doubt, while Reece James and John Stones were already unavailable. Trent Alexander-Arnold is back with England for the latest international squad.

Harry Kane is fit and could add another appearance to his England record. If he plays in all four matches during this international window, he will equal Peter Shilton’s all-time England appearance record.

The main selection questions concern right-back and midfield. Jarell Quansah and Alexander-Arnold are options at right-back, while Rice’s absence leaves Elliot Anderson needing a midfield partner.

The predicted England lineup is Pickford; Quansah, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Bellingham; Saka, Rogers, Gordon; Kane.

Spain Lineup and Team News

Spain also enter the England vs Spain clash with several absences. Goalkeeper Joan García is out with a knee injury, while right-back Pedro Porro is unavailable.

Marcos Llorente has retired from international football, while Gavi is also unavailable. Nico Williams is fit after previous fitness concerns and is expected to feature.

Eric García is expected to start at right-back, with Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte in central defense. Cucurella is in line to start again on the left side of the defence.

Rodri should anchor the midfield, with Pedri expected to start alongside him. Fabián Ruiz remains another option. Lamine Yamal is expected to start on the right, while Dani Olmo should operate behind Mikel Oyarzabal.

Oyarzabal is tipped to start ahead of Ferran Torres, with Nico Williams expected to provide width on the left.

Spain are expected to start with Simón in goal, with E. García, Cubarsí, Laporte and Cucurella forming the defence. Rodri and Pedri could anchor midfield, while Yamal, Olmo and N. Williams support Oyarzabal in attack.

England vs Spain Lineups: Tactical Battle and How to Watch

The England vs Spain lineups will show how both managers approach the first major test of the Nations League campaign. England are expected to use Kane’s movement to create space for Saka and Gordon, while Spain will look to control possession through Rodri and Pedri.

Lamine Yamal could be a key attacking outlet for Spain, particularly in one-on-one situations. England will also need to manage Spain’s midfield numbers while deciding how high Bellingham operates.

The match carries added context after Spain defeated England in the Euro 2024 final. Spain also arrive as reigning world champions after their 2026 World Cup success.

England and Spain will confirm their lineups shortly before the 19:45 BST kick-off at Wembley. The match will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.