Erling Haaland Responds After Hollywood A-Lister Reveals Embarrassing DM Exchange

Erling Haaland is making amends with Tom Holland after the actor revealed that an attempt to connect with the Norway soccer star went unanswered.

The Manchester City striker responded after Holland recounted the story during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where the actor joked that the World Cup sensation had unknowingly ignored his direct message. Haaland’s public reply quickly turned the awkward exchange into a lighthearted moment between the two.

Erling Haaland Responds After Tom Holland Reveals Unanswered DM

During Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Holland explained that he reached out to Haaland after spotting him during the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

The actor said he hoped the two could meet but never received a response.

“Yes [I DM’d him], and I’ll tell you what. That is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors,” Holland joked.

According to Holland, Haaland later explained that he never realized who had contacted him.

The story quickly spread online after the show’s social media accounts shared the clip. Haaland soon joined the conversation himself by leaving a comment for the actor.

“Dinner invitation accepted @tomholland2013. A little late 😅 Just name the place!” Haaland wrote.

Erling Haaland Became One of the World Cup’s Biggest Personalities

Although Haaland attracted attention for helping Norway reach the World Cup quarterfinals, he also generated headlines for his personality away from the pitch.

During the tournament, he frequently shared humorous social media posts, including photos using Snapchat filters that compared him to Shrek. He also posted a picture wearing a shirt that read, “Y’all can kiss my Dallas.”

Another viral moment came after Norway’s tournament ended, when Haaland was photographed returning home with a taxidermied raccoon following the team’s loss to England.

He also drew attention for his growing Birkin bag collection and his signature “Viking Flow” hairstyle.

The Norway Soccer Star Says America Left a Lasting Impression

Throughout Norway’s stay in the United States, Haaland repeatedly spoke about enjoying the country and its fans.

“I like the Americans,” he told reporters before Norway’s World Cup-ending loss to England. “I think they are kind of hilarious, as well. They are funny, so I like the way they are.”

He continued, “Every single thing with the World Cup so far here has been amazing: from games to the stadiums. Everything has been amazing – the training ground where we train, that’s been amazing. So I’m super happy, and it’s impressive.”

Haaland also embraced Texas during the tournament.

Following Norway’s Round of 32 victory over Ivory Coast, he visited Wild Bill’s Western Store in downtown Dallas, where he purchased four Stetson hats and a pair of snakeskin cowboy boots.

“Hello y’all,” Haaland said as he entered the store. “Dallas is amazing. I’m coming back here. The people are so positive – they’re just enjoying life.”