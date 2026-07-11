Erling Haaland’s Girlfriend, Isabel: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Erling Haaland’s girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, has been by the Manchester City star’s side throughout his rise to becoming one of the world’s top soccer players. The couple first met as children in Norway, later fell in love, and are now raising their first child together. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Isabel and Erling Haaland Have Known Each Other Since Childhood

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Johansen and Haaland grew up in Bryne, Norway, and both played for the local club, Bryne FK. Although they crossed paths frequently as children, they didn’t begin dating until years later.

During a September 2025 interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Haaland revealed that Johansen made the first move.

“She sent me a message. She played in the same club as me, Bryne,” he said, according to Goal.com. “She was the one who checked me out. I wasn’t the one who checked her out.”

The striker later admitted in a YouTube video that he didn’t remember many of their early interactions.

“She remembers many times that she’s been seeing me when we were younger, but I don’t,” he said.

Johansen had a different perspective.

“I think it was fate,” she said.

2. Isabel Johansen Was Also a Soccer Player

Like her famous boyfriend, Johansen grew up playing soccer.

She played for Bryne FK before eventually stepping away from the sport. While reflecting on her playing days in the couple’s October 2025 YouTube video, Johansen admitted that speed—not flashy footwork—was her biggest strength.

“To be honest, I wasn’t the best with dribbling and stuff. I was more with speed. I was running,” she said. “I miss it a lot.”

Haaland believes sharing a soccer background has strengthened their relationship.

“She played football. We met and all of that. It’s nice because you understand football,” he explained.

3. Erling Haaland and His Girlfriend, Isabel, Welcomed Their First Child in 2024

Haaland and Johansen welcomed their first son in December 2024. A few months earlier, the Manchester City star announced they were expecting by posting a photo on X with a soccer ball tucked under his shirt like a baby bump. He captioned the post with a baby emoji and the word, “soon.”

Since welcoming their son, the couple has largely kept him out of the public eye.

Haaland has said fatherhood has changed his life in unexpected ways.

“You can be physically ready but you need to be mentally ready as well,” he told the Associated Press in October 2025. “And to be honest, with a kid, it makes me even better because I actually disconnect more than ever.”

He added, “I don’t think of football at all… When I go home, I relax even more. I think I need to give a shout-out to my son.”

4. Isabel and Erling Haaland Prefer Quiet Nights Together

Despite Haaland’s global fame, the couple enjoys a relatively low-key lifestyle.

Speaking with NRK, Haaland revealed that many of their favorite date nights happen at home.

“I cook,” he said. “This will probably sound a bit embarrassing to her, but she likes to play [games].”

The Manchester City star said they often spend evenings playing Minecraft together, per Goal.com.

“So we play Minecraft together. We build houses and all that. Or we go home to Bryne and order kebabs.”

5. Isabel Regularly Supports Haaland at Major Matches

Although Johansen avoids the spotlight, she frequently attends Haaland’s biggest games.

In May 2026, she celebrated Manchester City’s FA Cup victory over Chelsea by sharing photos from Wembley Stadium on Instagram.

“Happy girlie 🩵 FA Cup winners! So proud 🏆,” she wrote.

The couple has also made occasional public appearances away from soccer.

Haaland and Norway take on England in the 2026 World Cup Quarterfinals on July 11.