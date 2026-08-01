Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr Live Today Could Expose Ronaldo’s Absence in Pre-Season Test

Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr live today brings together Portuguese Primeira Liga side C.F. Estrela da Amadora and Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in the inaugural Troféu Cidade da Amadora. The pre-season friendly takes place on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at the Estádio José Gomes in Amadora, Portugal, with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. BST (WEST).

The match gives both clubs another opportunity to prepare for the new season while testing new players and tactical ideas. Estrela da Amadora hopes to make the most of home advantage, while Al-Nassr continues its European training camp ahead of the Saudi Pro League campaign.

Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr: Team News

The Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr lineup is expected to feature several squad rotations as both managers continue pre-season preparations. Estrela da Amadora head coach Pepa will use the match to assess his squad while unveiling the club’s new 2026/27 home kit in front of supporters.

The home club has made tickets available free of charge to members and the public, with a large crowd expected at the 9,288-seat Estádio José Gomes for the opening edition of the Troféu Cidade da Amadora.

Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus continues to prepare his team during its Lisbon-based training camp. The squad includes João Félix, Sadio Mané, and Kingsley Coman. However, captain Cristiano Ronaldo remains on an extended post-tournament break and is not expected to play. That is the biggest Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr team news ahead of kickoff.

Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr stats show that this is the first official meeting between the two clubs. The Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr head-to-head record therefore stands at 0-0-0.

Al-Nassr enters the friendly after recording a 2-0 victory over Mérida in its previous pre-season match. Mohammed Maran and Haroune Camara scored the goals as the Saudi club continued its unbeaten summer preparations with another clean sheet.

Estrela da Amadora will rely on its strong home record at the Estádio José Gomes, where the Portuguese club has often proved difficult to break down. The added importance of competing for the first Troféu Cidade da Amadora makes the match more significant despite its friendly status.

How to Watch Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans searching for the Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr live stream can watch the match on several official broadcasters worldwide. In Portugal, the match will air on Sport TV. Across Sub-Saharan Africa, supporters can watch Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr live on SuperSport.

In Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East, the match will be available through the SSC Network and streamed on Shahid. Fans in India can check listings on FanCode, while viewers in the Americas can follow coverage on ESPN Play, where available, or on the clubs’ official media channels.

The Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr kickoff time is 6:00 p.m. BST (WEST) in Portugal. That is 1:00 p.m. EDT, 10:00 a.m. PDT, 7:00 p.m. CEST, 8:00 p.m. EAT and AST, 9:00 p.m. GST, 10:30 p.m. IST, and 3:00 a.m. AEST on Sunday.

Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr live today gives both clubs another important opportunity to build fitness before the new season, while fans get an early look at their squads in one of the weekend’s headline pre-season friendlies.