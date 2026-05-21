Al-Nassr vs Damac Live Today Could Crush Cristiano Ronaldo’s Title Dream

Al-Nassr vs Damac live today will decide the Saudi Pro League title race as the season reaches its final night at Alawwal Park in Riyadh on May 21, 2026. Al Nassr FC enters the match two points clear at the top of the table and needs a victory to secure its first domestic league title in seven years.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr into one of the biggest matches of the season, while Damac FC arrives fighting to avoid relegation. The Al-Nassr vs Damac match today carries pressure for both sides, as Damac still needs points to secure survival.

This guide provides details on the Al-Nassr vs Damac live stream, team news, and lineup updates. The match that could decide the championship and relegation battle on the same night.

Al-Nassr vs Damac Lineup and Team News Before Saudi Pro League Finale

Al-Nassr missed the chance to secure the title last week after a late stoppage-time equalizer from rivals Al Hilal SFC kept the race alive until the final round. Despite disappointment in the AFC Champions League final defeat against Gamba Osaka, Al-Nassr enters the decisive match in strong home form.

Coach Jorge Jesus has guided the club through a nine-match unbeaten home run, with Al-Nassr winning eight of those games. However, midfielder Marcelo Brozović remains a fitness concern because of a groin injury ahead of the Al-Nassr vs Damac match.

Damac entered the game after a crucial 3-0 win over Al Fayha FC lifted the club out of the relegation zone. Manager Fábio Carille now hopes his side can complete the job away from home. Damac’s attack remains a concern because the team has scored only 31 league goals in 33 matches this season, the second-lowest total in the league.

Al-Nassr vs Damac Stats, Prediction, and Head-to-Head Record

The Al-Nassr vs Damac stats strongly favor the league leaders heading into the final matchday. Al-Nassr has won nine straight league meetings against Damac and also claimed four consecutive home victories in this fixture.

The most recent Al-Nassr vs Damac match took place on January 21, 2026, when Al-Nassr earned a 2-1 away victory. Abdulrahman Ghareeb opened the scoring before Cristiano Ronaldo added the winning goal.

The Al-Nassr vs Damac head-to-head record also shows that recent meetings have remained competitive despite Al-Nassr’s dominance. Four of the last five matches between the clubs ended with a one-goal difference.

Al-Nassr enters the match with the league’s strongest home numbers, averaging 2.62 goals scored and only 0.69 goals conceded per game at Alawwal Park. The club has scored 87 league goals this season, with 76 coming from inside the penalty area. Damac’s defense has struggled heavily in that area after allowing 268 shots inside the box across the campaign.

Damac also enters the Al-Nassr vs Damac live showdown today with a poor away form. The club ranks 16th in away goals scored with only 13 and concedes an average of 1.94 goals per away match.

How to Watch Al-Nassr vs Damac: Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the Al-Nassr vs Damac live stream can follow the title-deciding match across several broadcasters worldwide. Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch live on FOX Sports and FOX Deportes, while streaming options remain available through FuboTV and the FOX Sports App.

In the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and several European countries, the match streams on DAZN. Fans in Brazil can watch through Band Sports. Across Africa, viewers can follow the Al-Nassr vs Damac live coverage on the SportyTV YouTube Channel and the SportyTV mobile app.

Global viewers can also access official digital coverage through Saudi Pro League platforms and Nassr TV, as Al-Nassr vs Damac live today will decide whether Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr finally end their seven-year wait for the league title.