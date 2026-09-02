Everton Turn to Anthony Martial After Folarin Balogun Deal Collapses

Everton thought they had solved their striker problem on deadline day. They didn’t. After a frantic few hours that saw the proposed signing of Folarin Balogun collapse, David Moyes was left with just one recognized senior center-forward in Thierno Barry. Now, with the transfer window closed, former Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has emerged as one possible solution.

Everton’s Striker Crisis Opens Door for Anthony Martial

The problem began earlier in the window, when Everton allowed Beto to leave for Fiorentina and Iliman Ndiaye to join Manchester City. The club expected Balogun to fill a major hole in the attack, and everything appeared to be moving in that direction when the U.S. international arrived at Finch Farm on Tuesday. Then came the complications.

A medical raised concerns, leading Everton and Monaco to renegotiate the terms of a deal initially worth around $54 million (£40 million). Just when it appeared the transfer might still go through, Balogun changed his mind and decided against the move. Everton had little time to explore other possibilities. A loan approach was made for Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee, while Tammy Abraham was another name discussed, but neither option materialized. Soon the window closed and Moyes was staring at a squad that had become noticeably thinner in attack. Enter Anthony Martial.

Martial Offers Experience, But Plenty of Questions

The French striker is now a free agent after leaving Mexican club Monterrey by mutual agreement in June. His year in Mexico was hardly a resounding success, with Martial making 20 appearances, scoring once and registering three assists. Reports surrounding his departure from Monterrey make clear that the relationship simply did not work.

Still, Martial is only 30 and has something Everton badly need: Premier League experience. He scored 63 goals in 209 Premier League appearances for Manchester United, including a 17-goal campaign in 2019-20. His pace and ability to play either through the middle or from the left would also give Moyes some flexibility. The big question, however, is whether there is enough of the old Martial left to make the gamble worthwhile.

At this point, Martial has been offered to the Toffees as the club considers its options following the Balogun fiasco. That does not mean Everton have decided to sign him, and there are certainly other Premier League clubs aware of his availability.

Everton Have Little Room for Error

For Everton, this is not really about finding the perfect striker anymore. That opportunity disappeared when the window slammed shut. It is about finding someone who can give Moyes options upfront. Whether it’s mismanagement or bad luck, there is no denying that what transpired in the final moments of the transfer market left Everton in desperate need of a forward.

Martial’s recent record makes it far from certain that he is the solution. His spell at AEK Athens produced nine goals, but his time at Monterrey was disrupted by injury and a lack of consistent form. Everton would therefore be taking a chance on a player who has shown in the past that he can perform at Premier League level, but can only hope he rediscovers that form now. At the same time, Everton understand that free agents are the only option.

For Moyes, the equation is simple: Thierno Barry needs help. Whether Martial is the answer is another question entirely.