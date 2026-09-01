American Folarin Balogun’s Everton Move Collapses After Failed Medical

What looked like one of the more straightforward deals of deadline day has dramatically unraveled. Folarin Balogun’s proposed transfer from AS Monaco to Everton is now in serious jeopardy after the American striker reportedly failed his medical with the Premier League club.

A Deal That Depended on Ndiaye’s Exit First

Everton had agreed a fee with Monaco reported in the $54-58 million (£40-43 million) range, with Fabrizio Romano pegging the figure at $58 million (£42.8 million), and personal terms were already in place with the 25-year-old on a four-year contract. Crucially, the move only became possible once Everton completed a separate deal sending Iliman Ndiaye to Manchester City for $88 million (£65 million) — Ndiaye had already passed his own medical ahead of that transfer, clearing the financial room for Everton to move on Balogun. Everton had also beaten out competition from both Aston Villa and Barcelona to reach an agreement with Monaco in the first place. Instead of completing the formalities, Everton’s medical staff raised concerns that the forward isn’t currently 100% fit.

Monaco and Balogun’s Camp Push Back Hard

Monaco and Balogun’s representatives strongly dispute the assessment. Both sides insist the former Arsenal academy product is ready to play and that there’s no underlying issue that should block the move. RMC Sport reported that the move “now seems very unlikely, unless there’s a last-minute change of heart,” leaving the transfer hanging by a thread with England’s window set to close at 11 p.m. BST.

Why Everton Are Being Cautious

Balogun hasn’t featured for Monaco this season after picking up what the club described as a minor injury during World Cup duty with the United States. He returned late to preseason and only recently rejoined full group training, a history that appears to have factored heavily into Everton’s caution during the medical process at Finch Farm. In 91 appearances for Monaco, Balogun has scored 31 goals, and he added three more in four appearances for the U.S. at this summer’s World Cup.

A Costly Setback for Everton’s Attack

The collapse, if confirmed, is a real blow for David Moyes’s side. Everton had already sent Beto to Fiorentina partly to clear the path for Balogun’s arrival and were counting on the striker to bolster a thin group of attacking options — a need made even sharper now that Ndiaye is gone to Manchester City as well.

What Happens Next

As of this writing, the deal isn’t officially dead, but multiple French and English outlets describe it as highly unlikely to be salvaged unless Everton’s medical department has a sudden change of heart before the deadline. For Balogun, a return to the Premier League — the league where his career began — looked like the ideal next step after a strong World Cup and a productive season in Ligue 1. Instead, he now faces the real possibility of staying at Monaco until at least January, when the transfer window reopens and this opportunity could resurface.