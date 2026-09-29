Ex-Rangers Star Says No Celtic Player Would Make Derek McInnes’ Starting XI

Former Rangers player Alan Hutton has claimed no Celtic player would currently make Derek McInnes’ starting XI.

In a recent interview with the Daily Record (h/t Glasgow Times), Hutton said, “To be totally honest and only going on form at this moment in time, I would say no Celtic players get into the Rangers XI. If you’d asked me this question a month ago, it would have been a lot different, because Celtic started the season well; Rangers didn’t.”

“There were a lot of new players that were trying to bed in. So going on just form, I don’t think there’s any that would get into the Rangers team at this moment in time.”

Hutton also took the chance to praise head coach Derek McInnes’ work, acknowledging that some players still need to adapt.

“It’s taken the new signings a little bit of time, and I always thought there would be such a big transition from last year, especially with the manager, and then I think it’s fourteen players that have come in (…) I’d probably rate it round about seven out of ten. I think there are still players within the squad that need a little bit more time to adapt to a new culture, a new environment, and the expectations of the team. But overall, I’d say about seven; it’s starting to come good now. We’re actually seeing Derek McInnes’ side.”

Celtic Handed Financial Warning Amid Club Crisis

Elsewhere, Celtic have received a warning about the club’s financial and business situation amid the sporting crisis they are going through.

Pundit Hugh Keevins warned that the club’s crisis goes beyond the sporting side and also pointed to the club’s board management.

Keevins claims Celtic have fallen behind in day-to-day club structure and are losing their way in administrative decision-making.

He also recalled that becoming accustomed to failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League league phase every year is significantly affecting the club financially.

He said, “Celtic are in trouble all over the place. There is doubt over the manager’s future. They have issued financial figures that suggest that they are no longer running the business as successfully as they once did. They are losing money through non-qualification of the Champions League, which is becoming an annual event like Christmas, as far as Celtic are concerned.”