Barcelona vs Athletic Club Highlights: A Fresh Blow Could Leave Barça in Trouble

Barcelona vs Athletic Club are set to draw major attention as Barcelona welcomes Athletic Club to Spotify Camp Nou on Thursday, August 27, 2026. Barcelona enters the game after a 5-0 win over Elche, while Athletic Club suffered a 3-1 defeat to Sevilla.

Lamine Yamal remains a key player to watch after his strong start, while Rodri is set to make his Barcelona debut. Barcelona has also won four of the last five competitive meetings between the sides. The latest Barcelona vs Athletic Club highlights and major moments will be added as the match develops.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Recent Form

Barcelona opened its La Liga title defense with a 5-0 win at Elche. Raphinha scored twice, while Karim Adeyemi and Fermín López also found the net.

Barcelona has won four of its last five matches, with its only defeat coming against Udinese. Athletic Club has struggled more recently, losing 3-1 to Sevilla at San Mamés. Yuri Berchiche was sent off in that game.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Lamine Yamal and Rodri

Lamine Yamal will be one of the main names in the Barcelona vs Athletic Club highlights. He scored Barcelona’s winning goal in the last meeting between the sides in March 2026.

Rodri is also set to attract attention after Barcelona included him in the squad. His expected debut adds another major storyline to the Barcelona vs Athletic Club match.

Barcelona will also have Raphinha, Fermín López, Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon available, while Athletic Club will try to respond after its opening-day defeat.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Last 5 Meetings

Barcelona has dominated the recent Barcelona vs Athletic Club meetings. The last five competitive games have produced four Barcelona wins and one Athletic Club victory.

Barcelona won 1-0 at San Mamés in March 2026. It then beat Athletic Club 5-0 in the Supercopa de España in January 2026. Barcelona also won 4-0 at home in November 2025 and 3-0 away in May 2025.

Athletic Club’s only win came in the Copa del Rey in January 2024, when it won 4-2 after extra time.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club Highlights and Live Updates

Barcelona enters the fixture in strong attacking form, while Athletic Club needs a response after its defeat to Sevilla. Barcelona vs Athletic Club highlights will include the key goals, cards, substitutions and major moments from Camp Nou.