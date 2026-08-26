Barcelona’s Julián Álvarez Dream Takes a Bitter Turn After Atlético Madrid’s Response

Atlético Madrid has drawn a hard line over Julián Álvarez after Barcelona renewed its push to sign the Argentine forward. The Spanish club said there is “0% chance” of selling Álvarez to Barcelona, adding that the dispute is about more than money.

The statement came on Wednesday after Barcelona president Joan Laporta again confirmed his club’s interest in the 26-year-old. Atlético said the player had become the focus of a campaign involving “lies and half-truths” and claimed the club had suffered economic and social harm.

Álvarez joined Atlético from Manchester City in 2024 on a contract that runs until 2030. He has also said a move could be “best for all parties” as Barcelona continues to explore a deal before the transfer window closes.

Julián Álvarez Transfer News Takes a Sharp Turn

The latest Julián Álvarez transfer news follows several approaches from Barcelona. Barcelona previously made an offer understood to be around €100 million, but Atlético rejected it. The Madrid club has also said it would not accept offers of €150 million or €200 million for Julián Álvarez.

Laporta has kept Barcelona’s interest alive and said the offer remains on the table until the transfer window closes. Barcelona wants attacking options after Robert Lewandowski’s departure, while Julián Álvarez remains under contract with Atlético.

“There is 0% chance of selling him to Barça. This situation is not about money, it’s about dignity.”

Barcelona Transfer Plans Face Atlético Resistance

The Barcelona transfer push has also led to official complaints. Atlético previously reported alleged improper contact involving Barcelona and a player under contract to FIFA and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Atlético CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín has supported the club’s firm position. The club says the Julián Álvarez transfer is now linked to its institutional standing and squad plans.

Atlético also stated: “They have harmed us economically and socially. There is 0% chance of selling it to Barça.”

The club has continued to treat Julián Álvarez as an important part of Diego Simeone’s squad. He has scored regularly since arriving from Manchester City and has a reported release clause of about €500 million.

Julián Álvarez Future Remains Unresolved

Julián Álvarez’s future remains one of the main transfer stories as the deadline approaches. The forward has previously spoken about wanting a move and said he wanted to “fulfill his dream.” Barcelona remains interested, while Arsenal has also been linked with the striker.

On Wednesday, reports said Álvarez missed training because of an “indisposition.” His situation has also created tension among Atlético supporters following his public comments about his future.

For now, Atlético’s position is clear. The club has rejected Barcelona’s approaches and stated there is a 0% chance of a Julián Álvarez transfer to Barça. Barcelona continues to monitor the situation, but Atlético has given no indication that it plans to change its stance before the transfer window closes.