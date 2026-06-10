Lamine Yamal Lands Major Partnership Milestone Before World Cup

American Eagle has unveiled the first major campaign from its long-term partnership with soccer star Lamine Yamal, placing one of the sport’s most recognizable young faces at the center of a global marketing push ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The campaign, titled “Ready for the World,” marks the first major activation since American Eagle announced a five-year agreement with Yamal earlier this year. The launch arrives as anticipation builds for soccer’s biggest tournament and positions the Spanish standout as a key figure in the brand’s growing connection to the sport.

American Eagle said the campaign captures Yamal during a defining stage of his career while highlighting his influence beyond the field through fashion, culture, and personal style.

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American Eagle Puts Lamine Yamal at the Center

Shot in Barcelona, the campaign showcases several outfits inspired by Yamal’s personal fashion preferences. American Eagle paired relaxed silhouettes and streetwear-inspired looks with its latest denim and seasonal apparel collection.

The company announced in January that Yamal would serve as a global ambassador as part of a five-year partnership, the first major sports-focused investment in the brand’s history. At the time, American Eagle said the agreement reflected its commitment to connecting with global audiences through soccer and emerging talent.

“I couldn’t be more excited to begin this journey with American Eagle,” Yamal said when the partnership was announced, WWD. “Off the field, I like to play a lot with fashion trends, and as a leading lifestyle and denim brand, AE has the product to help me bring my energy and style to life.”

American Eagle President and Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Foyle also emphasized the worldwide appeal of the sport when discussing the partnership.

“Soccer attracts an unrivaled global following, and our multiyear partnership with Lamine Yamal centers AE at the heart of the fandom,” Foyle said.

Brand Expands Soccer Footprint Ahead of World Cup

The Yamal campaign arrives during a busy month for American Eagle’s soccer initiatives.

On June 3, the retailer launched a collaboration with sportswear brand Umbro featuring soccer-inspired apparel and accessories for men and women. The collection includes jerseys, track pants, warm-up jackets, shorts, dresses, and additional accessories available online and in hundreds of stores nationwide.

Just one day later, American Eagle introduced “The Greats,” an international campaign exploring how athletes, creators, and entertainers shape soccer culture beyond competition. The project features several notable figures from the sport, including Ronaldinho, Santiago Giménez, Christiane Endler, Richard Ríos, and musician Lunay.

Together, the initiatives signal a broader effort by American Eagle to establish a stronger presence in the global soccer landscape ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Yamal remains one of the most marketable young athletes in the sport. The 18-year-old forward, who plays for FC Barcelona and the Spain national football team, already holds a long-term partnership with Adidas and helped launch the company’s F50 cleat line last year.

Now, with the World Cup set to begin on June 11, American Eagle’s latest campaign places Yamal squarely in the spotlight as both a soccer star and a global cultural figure.