FC Midtjylland vs Beşiktaş Match Results Today: Europa League Live Score, Updates, Stats

FC Midtjylland welcomed Beşiktaş to the MCH Arena in Herning on Thursday for the decisive second leg of their UEFA Europa League second qualifying round tie. The FC Midtjylland vs Beşiktaş clash kicked off with the Turkish side holding a 1-0 aggregate advantage after last week’s victory in Istanbul.

Midtjylland needed a strong response in front of their home supporters to keep their European hopes alive, while Beşiktaş required only a draw to secure a place in the third qualifying round.

With qualification still within reach for both teams, another closely contested encounter was expected in Denmark.

FC Midtjylland vs Beşiktaş First-Leg Recap

Beşiktaş claimed a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg at Tüpraş Stadium on July 23. Midtjylland’s task became much harder when Friday Etim received a red card in the 14th minute, leaving the visitors with 10 players for most of the contest.

The breakthrough came in the 25th minute when Orkun Kökçü finished from a pass by Václav Černý. Despite their numerical disadvantage, Midtjylland limited the damage and remained within one goal of leveling the tie.

Team News and Qualification Scenarios

Midtjylland were without suspended defender Friday Etim, while Victor Bak remained a fitness doubt. Ousmane Diao, Mikel Gogorza, and Junior Brumado also missed the match through injury.

Beşiktaş traveled without suspended defender Felix Uduokhai, summer signing Leandro Trossard, and Wilfred Ndidi. However, defender Tiago Djaló returned after recovering from a minor injury.

The qualification picture remained straightforward. Beşiktaş would progress with a win or any draw. A one-goal Midtjylland victory would force extra time by leveling the aggregate score, while the Danish side needed to win by at least two goals to advance directly to the third qualifying round.