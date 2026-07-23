How to Watch Beşiktaş vs Midtjylland Live Today: Europa League Preview, Stats, Lineup

Beşiktaş vs Midtjylland live today marks the start of both clubs’ UEFA Europa League campaign as they meet in the first leg of the second qualifying round. The match takes place on July 23, 2026, at Tüpraş Stadium in Istanbul, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00 local time (20:00 CEST / 19:00 BST).

Beşiktaş begins a new era under manager Vincenzo Italiano and hopes to build an advantage before next week’s return leg in Denmark. FC Midtjylland arrives with strong preseason form after several impressive victories.

Beşiktaş vs Midtjylland Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Beşiktaş vs Midtjylland lineup will be one of the biggest talking points before kickoff. Beşiktaş enters the new season under new head coach Vincenzo Italiano after finishing fourth in the Turkish Süper Lig last season. The club strengthened its squad during the summer transfer window, including the signing of Leandro Trossard. Defender Felix Uduokhai will miss the match through suspension.

FC Midtjylland travels to Türkiye after finishing second in the Danish Superliga last season. Manager Mike Tullberg has overseen an unbeaten preseason while also adding young African talent to the squad. However, Beşiktaş vs Midtjylland team news confirms that forwards Mikael Uhre and Junior Brumado are unavailable because of injuries.

Beşiktaş vs Midtjylland Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Beşiktaş vs Midtjylland head-to-head record begins tonight because this is the first competitive meeting between the two clubs. The second leg will be played at MCH Arena in Herning, Denmark, on July 30.

The Beşiktaş vs Midtjylland stats highlight very different preparations. Beşiktaş recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats during preseason, including a 3-2 loss to Spartak Trnava. FC Midtjylland enters the tie with four wins and one draw, including convincing victories over Cardiff City and OB.

Beşiktaş collected 35 home points in the Süper Lig last season, showing its strength in Istanbul. The Beşiktaş vs Midtjylland prediction, based on pre-match expected goals models, favors the Turkish side because of its stronger squad value and home advantage.

Beşiktaş vs Midtjylland Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the Beşiktaş vs Midtjylland live stream have several viewing options around the world. In Türkiye, the match will air on TRT Spor and TRT Digital. Danish viewers can watch through Disney+ and TV2 Play. Supporters in the United States and Canada can stream the match on Paramount+, while ESPN+ will carry select qualifying coverage.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, SuperSport Football will broadcast the match, while Canal+ Afrique will serve French-speaking countries. Viewers in the Middle East can watch on beIN Sports Connect, and fans in Australia and New Zealand can follow the action through Stan Sport and ESPN Australia.

Beşiktaş vs Midtjylland live today opens an important Europa League qualifying tie as both clubs aim to take an early advantage before next week’s decisive second leg.