Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze Match Results Today: UEFA Champions League Live Score, Updates, Stats

Fenerbahçe S.K. welcomed Górnik Zabrze to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Tuesday for the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round. The Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze showdown marked the beginning of a two-legged battle for a place in the next stage of the competition, with the return leg scheduled in Poland on July 29.

Fenerbahçe entered the match full of confidence after a flawless pre-season campaign that produced three victories and 11 goals under manager İsmail Kartal. Górnik Zabrze, meanwhile, returned to major European qualifying action for the first time since 2018 after finishing as runners-up in the Ekstraklasa and lifting the Polish Cup.

With home advantage and greater European experience, Fenerbahçe started Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze as the favorites, but the visitors were determined to keep the tie alive ahead of next week’s second leg.

Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze Match Preview

The buildup to Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze centered on the importance of taking an early advantage in the two-legged tie. Fenerbahçe impressed throughout pre-season by winning all three friendly matches while showing sharp attacking form. Their preparations suggested they were ready to begin another European campaign strongly in front of their home supporters.

For Górnik Zabrze, the match represented a significant milestone. The Polish club had not competed in a major European qualifying campaign since 2018, making this one of the biggest fixtures in recent club history. Their objective was to produce a disciplined performance before returning home for the decisive second leg.

Team News and What to Expect

Fenerbahçe relied on the momentum built during pre-season and looked to dominate possession from the opening whistle. Playing in front of a packed Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium was expected to provide another boost as they aimed to build a comfortable first-leg lead.

Górnik Zabrze entered the contest as underdogs but hoped their organized defensive approach and recent domestic success would help them frustrate the Turkish side. While bookmakers favored Fenerbahçe because of their quality and European pedigree, the visitors knew that avoiding a heavy defeat would leave the tie open before the return fixture.

Supporters in Turkey were able to watch the match live on tv100, while regional broadcasters carried coverage in other territories.

Half-Time Update

Fenerbahçe SK take a 1-0 lead into halftime against Górnik Zabrze after a competitive first half in their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round first-leg clash.

Key Match Moments

14′ Chance – Fenerbahçe: Talisca gets the hosts’ first clear opportunity but fires his effort wide of the target.

16′ Chance – Górnik Zabrze: Erik Janža tests Mert Günok with a dangerous effort, forcing the Fenerbahçe goalkeeper into an important save.

37′ Goal – Fenerbahçe 1-0 Górnik Zabrze: Talisca breaks the deadlock with a composed finish. The goal is briefly reviewed by VAR before being confirmed.

First-Half Discipline: The match features several physical challenges, with Maksym Khlan and Kacper Urbański committing early fouls for Górnik Zabrze, while Bartuğ Elmaz is penalized for Fenerbahçe. Despite the physical contest, neither side receives a yellow or red card before halftime.

Fenerbahçe head into the break with a narrow advantage after Talisca’s decisive strike, while Górnik Zabrze remain within touching distance after creating chances of their own, including Janža’s effort that forced a strong save from Günok.