How to Watch Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze Live Today: UEFA Champions League Preview, Stats, Lineup

Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze live today opens the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round as both clubs begin their fight for a place in the league phase. The first-leg match takes place on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul. Kickoff is set for 21:00 local time (3:00 PM EDT / 8:00 PM BST).

Fenerbahçe enters the tie after finishing second in the Turkish Süper Lig last season, while Górnik Zabrze qualified after an impressive runner-up finish in the Polish Ekstraklasa. Both teams remain three rounds away from reaching the Champions League group stage.

Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze Live Today Lineup and Team News

Fenerbahçe begins the European campaign under returning manager Ismail Kartal, who starts his fourth spell with the Turkish club. The hosts enjoyed a strong pre-season, recording a 4-0 win over Pogoń and a 5-0 victory against Admira Wacker.

The Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze lineup will be missing midfielder Mert Hakan Yandaş through suspension, while forward Vedat Muriqi remains unavailable because of injury. Even with those absences, Fenerbahçe is expected to field experienced players including Çağlar Söyüncü, Matteo Guendouzi, and Marco Asensio.

Górnik Zabrze travels to Turkey with a fully fit squad. Manager Michał Gašparík has no reported injuries or suspensions and will rely on Lukas Sadilek and the rest of his squad to handle the pressure of playing away in Istanbul. The Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze team news gives the Polish side a full squad, but they face a difficult challenge against an experienced home team.

Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head

The Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze stats highlight two clubs arriving with very different European backgrounds. This will be the inaugural competitive match between the teams, resulting in a completely new head-to-head record for Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze.

Fenerbahçe scored 11 goals across its final three pre-season matches while conceding only once. The Turkish club also saw over 2.5 goals scored in six of its last seven competitive matches from last season, although it conceded in four of five Europa League group-stage home matches.

Górnik Zabrze enters the tie after a 3-1 defeat to Lech Poznań in the Polish Super Cup, exposing some early defensive concerns. The Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze prediction discussion centers on whether the home side can take an advantage into the second leg against a Polish team returning to Champions League qualifying for the first time since 1988.

Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze live stream can watch the match through several broadcasters worldwide. In Turkey, the match will air live on tv100 and local digital platforms. Supporters in Poland can watch the match on national sports broadcasters covering the Ekstraklasa runners-up.

Viewers in the United States and Canada can stream the event via SportsEngine Play, while football fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can access regional listings on Sky Sports. Across South America, international sports networks will carry the qualifying match, while viewers across Asia, Oceania, and Africa can watch through UEFA digital platforms and regional subscription sports broadcasters.

Fenerbahçe vs Górnik Zabrze live today is one of the key UEFA Champions League qualifying matches on Tuesday as both clubs begin their push toward the league phase.