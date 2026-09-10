Fenerbahce vs AS Roma Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Fenerbahce host AS Roma in the early Thursday match of the day in the Champions League league phase. Kick-off is at 18:45 CEST (12:45 p.m. ET) at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul. The Turkish side return to the Champions League league phase after an 18-year absence, while Roma arrive in strong form after winning their opening three Serie A matches under new manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Starting Lineups and Team News

Confirmed starting XIs will be added here as soon as they are officially released, usually around one hour before kick-off.

Fenerbahce Team News

Matteo Guendouzi is suspended after the midfielder was involved in an altercation following Fenerbahce’s Champions League playoff victory over Lyon. UEFA handed him a four-match suspension, with two matches suspended for a one-year probation period, meaning he will miss Thursday’s opener.

Jayden Oosterwolde remains sidelined with an Achilles injury, while Marco Asensio is a doubt after recently dealing with a muscle problem. Talisca has left the club, while Romelu Lukaku is available and provides Fenerbahce with a major attacking option against his former club.

AS Roma Team News

Lorenzo Pellegrini remains sidelined with a thigh problem and is not expected to feature in Istanbul. Otherwise, Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini said his squad is in good shape ahead of the club’s long-awaited return to Champions League football.

Paulo Dybala is fit and available after starting Roma’s opening three Serie A matches, while Donyell Malen will be looking to continue his excellent start to the season. The summer signing has already scored five goals and will be one of Fenerbahce’s biggest threats in attack.

Live Updates

Stay on this page for live updates, confirmed lineups, goal alerts, key moments and the final whistle report throughout Fenerbahce vs. Roma.