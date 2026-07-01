FIFA World Cup 2026: AI Predicts Good News for USMNT

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has been an interesting one for the USMNT. The American squad got a huge opening win over Paraguay. It followed that up with a solid 2-0 win over Australia in its second match.

However, the disappointing 3-2 loss to Turkey in its last game has cast a bit of a shadow over the USMNT. But that’s in the past. The Americans advanced to the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026, putting them on track to advance to the Round of 16.

But they’ll have to get past Bosnia and Herzegovina first.

That situation might not be so tough, though. According to Oddschecker, its AI model predicts a big win for the USMNT. The model shows the Americans have a 73.2% chance of advancing. That’s compared to an 11.1% chance of losing the crucial match.

The probabilities certainly favor the US, considering that Bosnia and Herzegovina squeaked into the Round of 32 as one of the third-place teams.

The European squad drew against Canada in its first FIFA World Cup 2026 match. They suffered a 4-1 loss to Switzerland before pulling out a 3-1 win over a beleaguered Qatar squad.

That put Bosnia and Herzegovina on a collision course against the USMNT, winners of Group D.

Oddschecker spokesman Chris Rogers had this to say:

“Oddschecker AI projections stack heavily in the USA’s favour ahead of their clash with Bosnia. Bookmakers have priced the home nation at -275; this, coupled with a 73.2% AI probability, puts the USA firmly in the driving seat on paper. Folarin Balogun has been a consistent goal threat for the hosts and is as short as -600 to outscore his compatriots, having scored twice in the group stages.”

The only thing that remains unclear is what the final score will be.

USMNT Will Know Its Next Opponent Ahead of Match

The USMNT will know its next opponent ahead of its match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday night. Belgium and Senegal will face off in their Round of 32 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The winner of that match will take on the Americans on Monday, July 6. Should the Americans advance, they’ll face one of Spain, Austria, Portugal, or Croatia in a potential quarterfinal matchup.

So, the road ahead will likely lead to one of the tougher opponents in the field.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Provides Opportunity for History

Despite the potentially tough field ahead, the FIFA World Cup 2026 provides the USMNT with a chance to make history.

A strong showing on Wednesday could lead the way for the American squad to advance further than it’s ever gone in the past. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the US become this year’s Cinderella team.

However, focusing that far ahead might be putting the cart before the horse. The Americans will first need to win their next match before thinking ahead. That’s why the task ahead is to win on Wednesday in San Francisco.

The mission is simple: Win, and you’re in.