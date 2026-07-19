FIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime Show: USMNT Great Sides with BBC

The FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show has divided football fans down a straight line. While some feel that it’s part of great entertainment, others are firmly against it.

One notable detractor, USMNT legend Brad Friedel, feels that the final match between Argentina and Spain would be better off without it.

In a recent interview with Mr. Q, the former goalkeeper sided with the BBC’s decision not to air the halftime show in the UK. Friedel, who appeared in more than 450 Premier League matches, believes that messing with the rules of the game goes against the sport’s ethos.

“Yes, the UK is right not to show the half-time show. The less you talk about certain things, the more they just fizzle away. So I think that’s a very good way to deal with this half-time show, which I don’t support.”

But that’s the thing. The chatter isn’t going away. If anything, the World Cup halftime show is generating even more buzz. That’s something that Friedel doesn’t necessarily agree with.

“These players aren’t used to a 30-minute half-time. I’m all for creating revenue streams and entertainment models. I really am. I didn’t agree with the mandatory water breaks, but I could just about get down with them. But there are some things that you just shouldn’t touch, like the rules of the game.”

That’s why Friedel believes FIFA should have just stuck with the standard 15-minute halftime break. The reason for that assertion lies in the effect it could have on the match itself.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime Show Altering the Sport’s Rules

The Americanized World Cup halftime show is something that’s not actually part of football’s rules. The game consists of two 45-minute halves and one 15-minute break in between.

That’s pretty much it.

That’s why extending halftime to 30 minutes is something that Friedel believes goes against the sport’s ethos.

“I know FIFA would never allow this, but could you imagine that just because the World Cup is in America, you change something like the penalty shootout at the end of the game? You know, that’s how I view it, certain things shouldn’t be touched.”

For purists, this situation definitely generates a heated debate. And if the FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show has a disastrous effect on the match, even more scrutiny will fall on the organizers for allowing it.

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Lack of Attention from Broadcasters Could Doom the Show

Ultimately, Friedel believes that the World Cup halftime show could be doomed due to the lack of attention from broadcasters.

“The World Cup final should just be a 15-minute half-time like every other game. It suits the players, and it suits the fans too. The fans come in, they support their team, they go and get something to eat quickly at half-time, back in their seats, and off they go again. That should only take 15 minutes. So the UK broadcasters are correct not to give this half-time show any attention.”

Of course, there are all sorts of issues at play here. Sponsors, advertisers, and television rights, among other things, play a key role in these types of decisions.

That’s why the FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show will go down as an experiment. If it works, it could be the beginning of a new tradition for the world’s most popular sporting event.